DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: EBITDA forecast exceeded - significant improvement in all major KPIs striking proof of successful corporate strategy - EBITDA forecast for 2017 confirmed
Drillisch AG: EBITDA forecast exceeded - significant improvement in all major KPIs striking proof of successful corporate strategy - EBITDA forecast for 2017 confirmed
Highlights of fiscal year 2016
- MVNO clientele grows by 772,000 to 3.359 million (+29.8% over previous year)
- Revenues rise by EUR80.4 million to EUR710.0 million (+12.8% over previous year)
- Service revenue rises by EUR117.6 million to EUR551.3 million (+27.1% over previous year)
- Gross profit rises by EUR24.4 million to EUR278.9 million (+9.6% over previous year)
- EBITDA rises by EUR14.6 million to EUR120.2 million (+13.9% over previous year)
- Operating cash flow rises by EUR4.3 million to EUR80.5 million (+5.6% over previous year)
The good start to fiscal year 2017 adds to Drillisch"s confidence that it is holding to a consistently profitable course of growth. Although the recently announced regulatory changes (such as the reduction in termination charges and roam like at home) will tend to reduce earnings for all companies in the mobile services industry, Drillisch confirms its EBITDA forecast for 2017 in the amount of EUR160 million to EUR170 million; this will mean an increase of more than 40% over fiscal year 2016 and a sustained continuation of the Company"s successful history.
Strong development in revenue and service revenue
Excellent development in subscriber base
Substantial increase in gross profit and EBITDA despite high investments promoting clientele growth
Positive development continues on a quarterly basis as well
While gross profit declined slightly by EUR1.9 million (2.5%) to EUR73.2 million (Q4 2015: EUR75.0 million), the EBITDA in Q4 2016, in contrast, increased significantly by EUR20.2 million (115.9%) to EUR37.5 million (Q4 2015: EUR17.4 million). The EBITDA margin in Q4 2016 amounted to 20.0% (Q4 2015: 10.0%).
Improved cash flow from current business activities
Outlook
Proposed dividend and confirmation of the long-term dividend policy
Provisional performance indicators of Drillisch Group for 2016 (IFRS)
Provisional performance indicators of Drillisch Group for Q4 2016 (IFRS)
The complete, audited annual financial statements can be retrieved at the following link as of 23 March 2017: https://www.drillisch.de/investor-relations/reports
Maintal, 22 February 2017
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments. All of the above information is based on provisional calculations prior to the final consolidation and the conclusion of the audit. It is consequently possible that the final business figures presented on 23 March 2017 will differ from those shown here.
Contact:
Oliver Keil
Head of Investor Relations
Mail: ir@drillisch.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drillisch AG
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6181 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6181 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
546749 22.02.2017
