Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Wirecard AG



Einsteinring 35



85609 Aschheim b. München



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:





Citigroup Inc









Wilmington, Delaware

United States of America (USA)







4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

N/A





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15 Feb 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

3.80 %

1.26 %

5.07 %

123565586

Previous notification

3.70 %

1.23 %

4.93 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0007472060

0

4699243

0.00 %

3.80 %

Total

4699243

3.80 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

WARRANTS

11.12.2017



78

0.00006 %

WARRANTS

11.12.2017



60

0.00005 %

WARRANTS

11.12.2017



100

0.00008 %

WARRANTS

11.09.2017



25,250

0.02 %





Total

25488

0.02 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

OTC Swap

07.03.2018



Cash

6465

0.005 %

OTC Swap

26.03.2018



Cash

200000

0.16 %

OTC Swap

03.05.2017



Cash

145000

0.12 %

OTC Swap

31.10.2017



Cash

3356

0.003 %

OTC Swap

15.05.2017



Cash

405000

0.33 %

OTC Swap

28.08.2017



Cash

727998

0.59 %

OTC Swap

01.11.2017



Cash

820

0.0007 %

OTC Swap

07.11.2017



Cash

17238

0.01 %

OTC Swap

01.12.2017



Cash

1586

0.001 %

OTC Swap

11.10.2018



Cash

26783

0.02 %







Total

1534246

1.24 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Citigroup Inc

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc

%

%

%

Citigroup Financial Products Inc.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Europe Limited.

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

%

%

%

Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





