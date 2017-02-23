DGAP-PVR: Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. február 22., szerda, 19:00





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Wirecard AG


Wirecard AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


22.02.2017 / 19:00


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
































































Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:


Citigroup Inc

Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)


4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

N/A

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

15 Feb 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.80 % 1.26 % 5.07 % 123565586
Previous notification 3.70 % 1.23 % 4.93 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0007472060 0 4699243 0.00 % 3.80 %
Total 4699243 3.80 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


























Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
WARRANTS 11.12.2017
78 0.00006 %
WARRANTS 11.12.2017
60 0.00005 %
WARRANTS 11.12.2017
100 0.00008 %
WARRANTS 11.09.2017
25,250 0.02 %
    Total 25488 0.02 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG






























































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
OTC Swap 07.03.2018
Cash 6465 0.005 %
OTC Swap 26.03.2018
Cash 200000 0.16 %
OTC Swap 03.05.2017
Cash 145000 0.12 %
OTC Swap 31.10.2017
Cash 3356 0.003 %
OTC Swap 15.05.2017
Cash 405000 0.33 %
OTC Swap 28.08.2017
Cash 727998 0.59 %
OTC Swap 01.11.2017
Cash 820 0.0007 %
OTC Swap 07.11.2017
Cash 17238 0.01 %
OTC Swap 01.12.2017
Cash 1586 0.001 %
OTC Swap 11.10.2018
Cash 26783 0.02 %
      Total 1534246 1.24 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





























Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Citigroup Inc % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc % % %
Citigroup Financial Products Inc. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Europe Limited. % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Limited % % %
Citigroup Global Markets Deutschland AG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 













22.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




546633  22.02.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=546633&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum