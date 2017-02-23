

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Ad-hoc announcement in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014: Dialog Semiconductor announces commencement of the process for the third tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to its share buyback programme





22-Feb-2017 / 23:54 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, February 22, 2017 - Today the board of directors of Dialog

Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG) (the Company), a provider of highly

integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting

and Bluetooth(R) Smart wireless technology, has resolved to commence the

process to buy back a third tranche of shares pursuant to its share buyback

programme announced on 3 May 2016. The third tranche of the share buyback

will take place in accordance with the shareholder approvals granted at the

Company"s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 28 April 2016.

The Company will give notice in writing to each of Barclays Bank PLC, HSBC

Bank plc and Merrill Lynch International (together the Brokers) that it

wishes to exercise its rights to purchase shares pursuant to the contingent

forward share purchase contracts entered into with each of the Brokers on

or around the date of the AGM, specifying the terms on which the Company is

willing to purchase shares from the Broker that provides the most

favourable pricing terms to the Company (the Preferred Broker).

These terms include:

- the maximum total cost of the shares to be purchased by the Company

from the Preferred Broker under the third tranche of the Company"s

buyback programme shall be EUR75.0 million and the minimum total cost

shall be EUR56.25 million; and



- the maximum maturity date for the third tranche of the Company"s

buyback programme shall be 10 July 2017 and the minimum maturity date

shall be 9 June 2017.

Based on the assumption that the average price at which ordinary shares

will be acquired by the Company is EUR47 per share, this would enable the

Company to acquire up to approximately 1.6 million ordinary shares pursuant

to the third tranche of its buyback programme.

Once appointed, the Preferred Broker shall, acting independently as

principal (without influence from the Company), purchase Certified

Interests (CIs) in the Company on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and, after

acquiring the corresponding number of ordinary shares in the Company from

Clearstream Banking AG, which is the registered shareholder for the shares

underlying the CIs, shall sell these ordinary shares to the Company on

certain settlement dates in accordance with the terms above and the

contingent forward share purchase agreement with the Preferred Broker.

Further details relating to the third tranche of the share buyback

programme, including details of the Preferred Broker, shall be announced

separately before the purchase of the third tranche of shares commences.

The Company will regularly provide information on the progress of the

buyback, including the number of ordinary shares purchased by the Company,

on its website at http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/financial-news/sharebuybacks.



No more than one tranche of shares will be bought back at any one time by

the Company and there can be no certainty that any further ordinary shares

will be acquired by the Company following the conclusion of the third

tranche of its buyback programme.





Contact:



Jose Cano



Director, Investor Relations



jose.cano@diasemi.com



+44(0)1793756961





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



For further information please contact:

Dialog Semiconductor



Jose Cano



Head of Investor Relations



T: +44 (0)1793 756 961



jose.cano@diasemi.com



FTI Consulting London



Matt Dixon



T: +44 (0)2037 271 137



matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

FTI Consulting Frankfurt



Anja Meusel



T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120



Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com

Note to editors



Dialog Semiconductor provides highly integrated standard (ASSP) and custom

(ASIC) mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), optimised for smartphone,

tablet, IoT, LED Solid State Lighting (SSL) and Smart Home applications.

Dialog brings decades of experience to the rapid development of ICs while

providing flexible and dynamic support, world-class innovation and the

assurance of dealing with an established business partner. With world-class

manufacturing partners, Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a

socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the

employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in.

Dialog"s power saving technologies including DC-DC configurable system

power management deliver high efficiency and enhance the consumer"s user

experience by extending battery lifetime and enabling faster charging of

their portable devices. Its technology portfolio also includes audio,

Bluetooth(R) Smart, Rapid Charge(TM) AC/DC power conversion and multitouch.



Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales,

R&D and marketing organisation. In 2016, it had $1.2 billion in revenue and

approximately 1,700 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the

Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN

GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect

management"s current views with respect to future events. The words

"anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"

"project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking

statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties,

including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor

and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and

interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times,

insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing

products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we

operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and

uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading

"Managing risk and uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor"s most recent

Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements

prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those

expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any

obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of

the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will

supersede any previous statement.











22-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



