DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





STADA Arzneimittel AG informs about receipt of binding, conditional take-over offer





23-Feb-2017 / 14:55 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bad Vilbel, February 23, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG informs that it has

received today a legally binding offer from Advent International

Corporation regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the

shares in the Company at a takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share in

cash plus dividend 2016 (dividend payment 2015 amounted to Euro 0.70 per

share). The offer is limited until Monday, February 27, 2017, and subject

to the approval of the Company"s Executive Board.



In close cooperation with the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board will

review the offer in the best interest of the Company and will continue the

open-minded talks with all interested parties to evaluate further valueenhancing

potential, the value of strategic concepts, and to secure the

interests of all stakeholders. STADA will keep both the capital markets and

the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the

applicable legal requirements.



Contact:



STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-

18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0)

6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de



Or visit us in the Internet at www.stada.com.

