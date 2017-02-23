DGAP-Adhoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG informs about receipt of binding, conditional take-over offer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


STADA Arzneimittel AG informs about receipt of binding, conditional take-over offer


23-Feb-2017 / 14:55 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Bad Vilbel, February 23, 2017 - STADA Arzneimittel AG informs that it has
received today a legally binding offer from Advent International
Corporation regarding a bid for the acquisition of up to 100 percent of the
shares in the Company at a takeover price of Euro 58.00 per STADA share in
cash plus dividend 2016 (dividend payment 2015 amounted to Euro 0.70 per
share). The offer is limited until Monday, February 27, 2017, and subject
to the approval of the Company"s Executive Board.

In close cooperation with the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board will
review the offer in the best interest of the Company and will continue the
open-minded talks with all interested parties to evaluate further valueenhancing
potential, the value of strategic concepts, and to secure the
interests of all stakeholders. STADA will keep both the capital markets and
the public updated on tangible development in this regard, in line with the
applicable legal requirements.


Contact:

STADA Arzneimittel AG / Investor Relations / Leslie Iltgen / Stadastraße 2-
18 / 61118 Bad Vilbel - Germany / Tel.: +49 (0) 6101 603-173 / Fax: +49 (0)
6101 603-215 / E-mail: leslie.iltgen@stada.de

23-Feb-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6101 603- 113
Fax: +49 (0)6101 603- 506
E-mail: communications@stada.de
Internet: www.stada.de
ISIN: DE0007251803, DE0007251845,
WKN: 725180, 725184,
Indices: MDAX
End of Announcement DGAP News Service


