Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


23.02.2017 / 16:15


Munich, February 23 2017

In the period from February 17, 2017 to, and including, February 22, 2017,
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 486,313 shares within the framework of
its ongoing share buy-back programme which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:



















DateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)
17. Feb 2017123,207162.3277
20. Feb 2017121,701164.3365
21. Feb 2017121,432164.7019
22. Feb 2017119,973166.7035

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).













