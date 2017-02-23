DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





23.02.2017 / 16:15





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, February 23 2017



In the period from February 17, 2017 to, and including, February 22, 2017,

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 486,313 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back programme which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:









Date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

17. Feb 2017

123,207

162.3277

20. Feb 2017

121,701

164.3365

21. Feb 2017

121,432

164.7019

22. Feb 2017

119,973

166.7035



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

