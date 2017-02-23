DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Forecast





Nordex SE expects almost stable margin despite lower revenue in 2017





23-Feb-2017 / 16:59 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 23 February 2017. During a review of the budget for the financial

year 2017 and the medium-term target 2018, the Management Board of Nordex

SE (ISIN: DE000A0D6554) concluded today that revenue this year is likely to

amount to 3.1 to 3.3 billion Euros. Reduced expectations for business in

certain core markets are the reasons for a lower revenue expectation in

2017 compared to 2016 and the previous budget.



The EBITDA-margin in 2017 is, however, expected to remain almost stable,

compared with the margin of 8.3% expected for 2016. The target range for

the operating margin is 7.8% to 8.2%. Nordex is targeting revenue of 3.4 to

3.6 billion Euros in 2018 and an unchanged EBITDA margin compared to the

previous year.



Despite lower capacity utilization, the Management Board expects that the

EBITDA margin will remain almost stable as stated above. The main basis for

this development is the internal programme to reduce the cost of energy

(COE), which Nordex is using to counteract the pricing pressure. In

addition, Nordex expects synergy benefits from the acquisition of Acciona

Windpower and the almost complete lack of non-recurring expenses, which

reduced earnings in 2016.



The Management Board will publish preliminary results for 2016 and further

details on the outlook for the financial year 2017 and the targets for 2018

on 1 March. The work currently underway to prepare the accounts for the

financial year 2016 suggests that financial key figures will be in line

with guidance. Guidance was for revenue of 3.35 billion Euros, an EBITDA

margin of 8.3% and a working capital ratio of under 5%.



Lars Bondo Krogsgaard, CEO, and Christoph Burkhardt, CFO, will be available

to discuss this announcement on a conference call this evening at 5:45 pm

CET.



Phone number: +49 (0)69 22 22 13 420



Pin Code: 50 87 010



Ansprechpartner für Rückfragen:



Nordex SE



Ralf Peters



Telefon: 040 / 300 30 - 1522



rpeters@nordex-online.com

