Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marcus
Last name(s): Schenck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Nature of the transaction

Delivery of shares as replacement for forfeited compensation components of a former employer.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
17.9451 EUR 460596.88 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.9451 EUR 460596.88 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-21; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-bank.de





 
