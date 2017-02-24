DGAP-Adhoc: CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9% of the current share capital) successfully placed at EUR 22.80 per share

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase


CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9% of the current share capital) successfully placed at EUR 22.80 per share


24-Feb-2017 / 08:20 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 of
the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation
"MAR")

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9% of
the current share capital) successfully placed at EUR 22.80 per share

Luxembourg, February 24, 2017: CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (the
"Company") has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized
capital against cash contributions announced on February 23, 2017 from EUR
945,801.14 by a nominal amount of EUR 74,723.86 (approximately 7.9% of the
current share capital) to EUR 1,020,525.00. The newly issued 996,318
ordinary shares (the "New Shares") were placed with domestic and
international institutional investors outside the United States at a price
of EUR 22.80 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 22,716,050.00.
The New Shares are entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2016 and rank
pari passu with the existing shares of the Company. The New Shares are
expected to be included to trading in the Entry Standard segment of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around February 27, 2017. Starting on March
1, 2017, the Company expects its shares to be traded in the newly created
market segment "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which will replace
the Entry Standard segment as of March 1, 2017. The delivery of the New
Shares and settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on or about
February 28, 2017.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase for
warehousing purposes, i.e. the acquisition of certain real estate assets on
its own account prior to converting them into investment products for its
clients.

IR Contact

Henryk Deter / Mirko Koch

Phone: +49 611 20585540 / koch@cometis.de

PR Contact

Tom Zeller

Phone: +49 69 264867715 / Cell phone: +49 176 10430063 / tz@feldhoff-cie.de

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is a real estate investment
manager and co-investor with EUR 16bn* in assets under management. As a
fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients
combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well
as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected
business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors
internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 26
offices including in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich.
The company employs over 390 people and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange. Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.

*The completion of the Hannover Leasing Group transaction is still subject
to the conclusion of ownership control procedures by the Federal Financial
Supervisory Authority, BaFin

Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

35 avenue Monterey

L-2163 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 (26) 637222
Fax: +352 (26) 637245
E-mail: info@corestate-capital.ch
Internet: www.corestate-capital.ch
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
