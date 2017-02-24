DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase





CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9% of the current share capital) successfully placed at EUR 22.80 per share





24-Feb-2017 / 08:20 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 of

the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation

"MAR")



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE

UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER

JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.: 996,318 new shares (approximately 7.9% of

the current share capital) successfully placed at EUR 22.80 per share



Luxembourg, February 24, 2017: CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (the

"Company") has successfully completed its capital increase from authorized

capital against cash contributions announced on February 23, 2017 from EUR

945,801.14 by a nominal amount of EUR 74,723.86 (approximately 7.9% of the

current share capital) to EUR 1,020,525.00. The newly issued 996,318

ordinary shares (the "New Shares") were placed with domestic and

international institutional investors outside the United States at a price

of EUR 22.80 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of EUR 22,716,050.00.

The New Shares are entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2016 and rank

pari passu with the existing shares of the Company. The New Shares are

expected to be included to trading in the Entry Standard segment of the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or around February 27, 2017. Starting on March

1, 2017, the Company expects its shares to be traded in the newly created

market segment "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which will replace

the Entry Standard segment as of March 1, 2017. The delivery of the New

Shares and settlement of the transaction is expected to occur on or about

February 28, 2017.



The Company intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase for

warehousing purposes, i.e. the acquisition of certain real estate assets on

its own account prior to converting them into investment products for its

clients.



IR Contact



Henryk Deter / Mirko Koch



Phone: +49 611 20585540 / koch@cometis.de



PR Contact



Tom Zeller



Phone: +49 69 264867715 / Cell phone: +49 176 10430063 / tz@feldhoff-cie.de



About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.



CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is a real estate investment

manager and co-investor with EUR 16bn* in assets under management. As a

fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients

combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well

as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected

business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors

internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 26

offices including in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich.

The company employs over 390 people and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange. Further information is available at www.corestate-capital.com.



*The completion of the Hannover Leasing Group transaction is still subject

to the conclusion of ownership control procedures by the Federal Financial

Supervisory Authority, BaFin



Legal notice



These materials may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the

United States of America ("United States"), Canada, Australia, Japan, South

Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would

be unlawful. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a

solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the

United States or any other jurisdiction. The shares of the Company have not

been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as

amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the

United States absent registration or an available exemption from the

registration requirements of the Securities Act.



In the United Kingdom, this publication is directed only at persons who:

(i) are qualified investors within the meaning of the Financial Services

and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) and any relevant implementing measures

and/or (ii) are outside the United Kingdom or (iii) have professional

experience in matters relating to investments and fall within the

definition of "investment professionals" contained in article 19(5) of the

Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005

(as amended) (the "Order") or are persons falling within article 49(2)(a)

to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) of the

Order, or fall within another exemption to the Order (all such persons

referred to in (i) to (iii) above together being referred to as "Relevant

Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on

this publication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment

activity to which this publication relates is available only to Relevant

Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.



-ENDS-

