24.02.2017 / 11:35





SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 30, 2017

German: http://www.snp-ag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/2017/

English: http://www.snp-ag.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/2017/



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 30, 2017

German: http://www.snp-ag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/2017/

English: http://www.snp-ag.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/2017/



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017

German: http://www.snp-ag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/2017/

English: http://www.snp-ag.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/2017/

