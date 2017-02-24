DGAP-AFR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


24.02.2017 / 11:35


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 30, 2017
German: http://www.snp-ag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/2017/
English: http://www.snp-ag.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/2017/

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 30, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 30, 2017
German: http://www.snp-ag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/2017/
English: http://www.snp-ag.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/2017/

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: July 28, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: July 28, 2017
German: http://www.snp-ag.com/de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/2017/
English: http://www.snp-ag.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/2017/













Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG

Dossenheimer Landstraße 100

69121 Heidelberg

Germany
Internet: www.snp-ag.com





 
