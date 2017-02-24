DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting





Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting



In the time period from 17 February 2017 until and including 23 February

2017, a number of 118,182 shares were bought back within the framework of

the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft

Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company

disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003

the begin of the share buyback on 09 June 2016.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

17.02.2017

42,674

176.5606

20.02.2017

11,387

178.2978

21.02.2017

18,846

178.2748

22.02.2017

10,397

180.0117

23.02.2017

34,878

179.7493







































The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and

including 23 February 2017 amounts to 5,323,358 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re

(www.munichre.com).



Munich, 24 February 2017



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

