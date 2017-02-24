DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


24.02.2017 / 13:13


Disclosure according to art. 3 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback - 21st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 February 2017 until and including 23 February
2017, a number of 118,182 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft
Aktiengesellschaft in München ("Munich Re"); on 08 June 2016, the Company
disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003
DateNumber of SharesAverage price (EUR)
17.02.201742,674176.5606
20.02.201711,387178.2978
21.02.201718,846178.2748
22.02.201710,397180.0117
The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 09 June 2016 until and
including 23 February 2017 amounts to 5,323,358 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the website of Munich Re
(www.munichre.com).

Munich, 24 February 2017

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
