Deutsche Börse AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2017

German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/2916250/820a6eec73e288106060dbc2f3af8b41/data/ub-2016_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_d_v01_20170210_de.pdf

English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/2916244/0cf870adbb0f8400c52bcb4e378c8409/data/ub-2016_tug_jahresfinanzbericht_e_v01_20170210_en.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 21, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 21, 2017

German: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/2916248/5fe26f5a34f6d9c13e58d3bc92a39f75/data/ub-2016_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_d_v01_20170210_de.pdf

English: http://deutsche-boerse.com/blob/2916246/d0f9af222a037ec03bb607fcf16f7ad0/data/ub-2016_tug_konzern-jahresfinanzbericht_e_v01_20170210_en.pdf





