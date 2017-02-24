DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: capital increase successfully placed, gross issuing proceeds amount to some EUR 4.76 million





24-Feb-2017 / 17:41 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Elanix Biotechnologies AG: capital increase successfully placed, gross

issuing proceeds amount to approx. EUR 4.76 million



THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE IS NOT INTENDED FOR

PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA,

CANADA OR JAPAN



Potsdam, 24 February 2017 - On 30 January 2017 Elanix Biotechnologies AG

(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ELN, "Elanix", "Company") has resolved to

implement a capital increase against cash contribution from authorized

capital by up to 1,133,200 New Shares, offering an indirect subscription

right to shareholders.



All 1,133,200 New Shares have been fully placed within the scope of the

preemptive rights offering and a private placement. The capital increase

was oversubscribed due to the high level of interest, hence subscriptions

had to be re-allotted equally.



The subscription price per New Share amounted to EUR 4.20. In total the

gross placement volume amounts to approx. EUR 4.76 million which will be

used to cover the operational expenses of the Company and the further

development of marketing the Company"s main product GynRepair(R), which is

already available in Switzerland, within the European Union as of Q2 2017.



Tomas Svoboda, CEO



Contact / Investor Relations



Maria Widowski



E-mail: investor.relations@elanix-bt.com

Telephone number: +49 331 583 945 10



About Elanix



Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue

regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and

gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The

company was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of

Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented progenitor cell

technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically

neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.

Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working cell banks with vast

quantities of cells of different cell types.



The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,

and is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN. For

more information and updates, visit www.elanix-biotechnologies.com.



Disclaimer



This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain

risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from

those expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of risk

factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and

competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding

litigation or investigation proceedings and the availability of financial

resources. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these

statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment

decision. The Elanix Biotechnologies AG disclaims any obligation to update

these forward-looking statements.



This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe

for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This

announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the

solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person

in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or

Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation

is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be

and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as

amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the

United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from

registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain

exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be

offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or

benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or

Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this

announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S.

Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada

or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United

States.



This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning

of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the

Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").

