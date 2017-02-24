DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: capital increase successfully placed, gross issuing proceeds amount to some EUR 4.76 million

24-Feb-2017 / 17:41 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Potsdam, 24 February 2017 - On 30 January 2017 Elanix Biotechnologies AG
(Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ELN, "Elanix", "Company") has resolved to
implement a capital increase against cash contribution from authorized
capital by up to 1,133,200 New Shares, offering an indirect subscription
right to shareholders.

All 1,133,200 New Shares have been fully placed within the scope of the
preemptive rights offering and a private placement. The capital increase
was oversubscribed due to the high level of interest, hence subscriptions
had to be re-allotted equally.

The subscription price per New Share amounted to EUR 4.20. In total the
gross placement volume amounts to approx. EUR 4.76 million which will be
used to cover the operational expenses of the Company and the further
development of marketing the Company"s main product GynRepair(R), which is
already available in Switzerland, within the European Union as of Q2 2017.

Tomas Svoboda, CEO

Contact / Investor Relations

Maria Widowski

E-mail: investor.relations@elanix-bt.com
Telephone number: +49 331 583 945 10

About Elanix

Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue
regeneration products for acute wound care, dermatological and
gynecological applications, and provides services in cell technologies. The
company was founded in 2013 as a spin-out from the University Hospital of
Lausanne (CHUV), Switzerland, to commercialize a patented progenitor cell
technology. Progenitor cells are fully differentiated yet immunologically
neutral cells that are very potent inducers of tissue growth and healing.
Elanix owns GMP certified Master and Working cell banks with vast
quantities of cells of different cell types.

The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,
and is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under the symbol ELN. For
more information and updates, visit www.elanix-biotechnologies.com.

Disclaimer

This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain
risks and uncertainties. Actual results may be materially different from
those expressed or implied by such statements due to a variety of risk
factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic and
competitive situation, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding
litigation or investigation proceedings and the availability of financial
resources. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these
statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment
decision. The Elanix Biotechnologies AG disclaims any obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe
for or purchase any securities of Elanix Biotechnologies AG. This
announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the
solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person
in the United States of America (the "United States"), Australia, Canada or
Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation
is unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement will not be
and have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as
amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the
United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from
registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act. Subject to certain
exceptions, the securities referred to in this announcement may not be
offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan, or to, or for the account or
benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or
Japan. The offer and sale of the securities referred to in this
announcement has not been and will not be registered under the U.S.
Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada
or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United
States.

This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning
of the EU Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the
Council of 4 November 2003 as amended ("Prospectus Directive").








Language: English
Company: Elanix Biotechnologies AG

Domstr. 22

14482 Potsdam

Germany
ISIN: DE000A0WMJQ4
WKN: A0WMJQ
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf





 
