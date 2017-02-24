DGAP-Adhoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG: capital increase successfully placed, gross issuing proceeds amount to some EUR 4.76 million
2017. február 24., péntek, 17:41
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Elanix Biotechnologies AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Elanix Biotechnologies AG: capital increase successfully placed, gross
THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS DISCLOSURE IS NOT INTENDED FOR
Potsdam, 24 February 2017 - On 30 January 2017 Elanix Biotechnologies AG
All 1,133,200 New Shares have been fully placed within the scope of the
The subscription price per New Share amounted to EUR 4.20. In total the
Tomas Svoboda, CEO
Contact / Investor Relations
Maria Widowski
About Elanix
Elanix Biotechnologies (Frankfurt: ELN) develops and commercializes tissue
The Company is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Potsdam,
Disclaimer
This publication contains forward-looking statements subject to certain
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe
This announcement also does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elanix Biotechnologies AG
|Domstr. 22
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE000A0WMJQ4
|WKN:
|A0WMJQ
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
547579 24-Feb-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]