DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft / Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback - 34th Interim Reporting


27.02.2017 / 11:34


Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 34th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 20 February 2017 until and including 26 February
2017, a number of 178,113 shares were bought back within the framework of
the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 2 February 2016,
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 4 para. 2 of the
Regulation (EC) no. 2273/2003 the begin of the share buyback on 2 February
2016.

Shares were bought back as follows:


























Day of purchaseAggregated volume inWeighted average price

shares
20/02/201717,425121.47917
21/02/20177,395123.30992
22/02/201733,891123.84087
23/02/201746,089123.60514
24/02/201773,313122.14110











The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens
Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/ir).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 2 February 2016 until and
including 26 February 2017 amounts to 2,994,789 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by
a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares
are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 27 February 2017

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board













Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Wittelsbacherplatz 2

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
