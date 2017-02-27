DGAP-News: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Share Buyback





Senvion S.A.: Share buyback - 20. Interim Reporting





27.02.2017 / 11:30







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Senvion S.A.

WKN: A2AFKW ISIN: LU1377527517 Country: Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

Senvion S.A.: Release of capital market information

Senvion S.A. / Disclosure according to Art. 2 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 Share buyback - 20. Interim Reporting





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

In the time period from February 21, 2017 until and including February 24, 2017, a number of 11,190 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program of Senvion S.A., whose start was disclosed by Senvion S.A. pursuant to Art. 2 para 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on August 25, 2016.

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

21 February 2017

2,686

11.4883

22 February 2017

3,000

11.3712

23 February 2017

3,000

11.2352

24 February 2017

2,504

10.6583



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Senvion S.A. under www.senvion.com under sub-category "investors".

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buy-back amounts to 738,357 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Senvion S.A. is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Senvion S.A.; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Luxembourg, February 27, 2017



Senvion S.A.

The Managing Board





Contact:



Dhaval Vakil



Phone: +44 20 7034 7992



Mobile: +44 7788 390 185



Email: dhaval.vakil@senvion.com