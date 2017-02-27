DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG / Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission





27.02.2017 / 13:21





Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU)

2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program



27 February 2017



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany



WKN: 555200



ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 20 February 2017 until and including 24 February

2017, a number of 330,796 shares were bought back within the framework of

the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:

























Date

Number of shares

Average price

Purchased volume (EUR)





acquired

(EUR)



20 Feb

2017

60,452

31.9548

1,931,731.57

21 Feb

2017

60,445

32.1339

1,942,333.59

22 Feb

2017

59,128

32.3806

1,914,600.12

23 Feb

2017

60,875

32.4955

1,978,163.56

24 Feb

2017

89,896

32.1748

2,892,385.82













Total

330,796

32.2229

10,659,214.66

















































An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company

website (http://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/2016-share-buyback.

html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the third tranche of the ongoing share buyback program in the time

period from 29 August 2016 until and including 24 February 2017 amounts to

18,918,851 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any

solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

