DGAP-PVR: ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. február 27., hétfő, 13:57





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: ZEAL Network SE


ZEAL Network SE: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


27.02.2017 / 13:57


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The Company has received a form TR-1 on 27 February 2017 from Schroders plc.



TR-1 notification of major interest in shares



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

ZEAL Network SE



2. Reason for the notification:



- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



- Type 1 disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II regulation



3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Schroders plc



4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:

23 February 2017



6. Date on which issuer notified:

27 February 2017



7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:

Below 5%



8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares: Ordinary GB00BHD66J44



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares: 813,328

Number of Voting Rights: 623,328



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares (Direct): 618,950

Number of voting rights (Direct): N/A

Number of voting rights (Indirect): 418,950

% of voting rights (Direct): N/A

% of voting rights (Indirect): 4.996%



B: Qualifying Financial Instruments

N/A



C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments

N/A



Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: 418,950

Percentage of voting rights: 4.996%



9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:

Schroder Investment Management Limited                              201,119   2.399%

Schroder Investment Management North America Limited   217,831   2.598%



Proxy Voting:



10. Name of the proxy holder:

N/A



11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:














27.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE

5th Floor One New Change

EC4M 9AF London

United Kingdom
Internet: www.zeal-network.co.uk





 
End of News DGAP News Service




547857  27.02.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=547857&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum