The Company has received a form TR-1 on 27 February 2017 from Schroders plc.

TR-1 notification of major interest in shares

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



ZEAL Network SE

2. Reason for the notification:

- An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

- Type 1 disclosure as per the Transparency Directive II regulation

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



Schroders plc

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):



5. Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached:



23 February 2017

6. Date on which issuer notified:



27 February 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



Below 5%

8. Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class/type of shares: Ordinary GB00BHD66J44

Situation previous to the triggering transaction:



Number of Shares: 813,328



Number of Voting Rights: 623,328

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Number of shares (Direct): 618,950



Number of voting rights (Direct): N/A



Number of voting rights (Indirect): 418,950



% of voting rights (Direct): N/A



% of voting rights (Indirect): 4.996%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

Total (A+B+C)



Number of voting rights: 418,950



Percentage of voting rights: 4.996%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held:



Schroder Investment Management Limited 201,119 2.399%



Schroder Investment Management North America Limited 217,831 2.598%

Proxy Voting:

10. Name of the proxy holder:



N/A

11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights: