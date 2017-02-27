DGAP-Adhoc: Ahlers AG: Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2015/16 has been met. Management Board and Supervisory board propose to the Annual Shareholders" Meeting 2017 to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.15 per common share and of EUR 0.20 per preferred share.

Ahlers AG: Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2015/16 has been met. Management Board and Supervisory board propose to the Annual Shareholders" Meeting 2017 to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.15 per common share and of EUR 0.20 per preferred share.


Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 MAR

Ahlers AG, Herford

ISIN DE0005009708 and ISIN DE0005009732


Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2015/16 has been met.
Management Board and Supervisory board propose to the Annual
Shareholders" Meeting 2017 to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.15 per common
share and of EUR 0.20 per preferred share (previous year: EUR 0,20 and EUR
0,25).

Sales revenues of the Baldessarini, Pierre Cardin and Pioneer Authentic
Jeans brands increased in FY 2015/16 by 1.6 percent or EUR 3.6 million from
EUR 228.7 million to EUR 232.3 million. Due to the discontinued business
activity of Gin Tonic and the discontinuation of business with the last
remaining large private label customer, sales revenues declined by EUR 7.7
million as had been expected. As a result, total sales revenues in the
fiscal year 2015/16 declined by a total of EUR 4.1 million or 1.7 percent
to EUR 237.8 million (previous year: EUR 241.9 million).

The cost-cutting measures initiated in the previous year sent earnings
rising sharply in the reporting period. Group earnings after taxes
increased by 79 percent from EUR 1.4 million to EUR 2.5 million. Thus the
company has met his projections for the past financial year 2015/16. Ahlers
had projected stable to slightly declining sales revenues and a notable
increase at all earnings levels.

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR
0.15 per common share and EUR 0.20 per preferred share to the Annual
Shareholders" Meeting, thus a 5 Cent reduction compared to the previous
year (EUR 0.20 and EUR 0.25). The company intends to pay out EUR 2.4
million (previous year: EUR 3.0 million). The dividend payment will result
in a dividend yield of 2.1 percent for the common share and 2.9 percent for
the preferred share based on the share price of November 2016. Thus Ahlers
maintains its consistent dividend policy, which is characterized by
reliable dividend payments and high payout ratios between 80 to 100
percent, also this year.

Detailed information on the Annual Report will be published on March 15,
2017.

Herford, February 27, 2017

The Management Board

Ahlers AG

Elverdisser Str. 313

32052 Herford








Language: English
Company: Ahlers AG

Elverdisser Straße 313

32052 Herford

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5221 979-0
Fax: +49 (0)5221 70058
E-mail: ahlers-ag@ahlers-ag.com
Internet: www.ahlers-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005009708, DE0005009732
WKN: 500970, 500973
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart





 
