Ahlers AG: Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2015/16 has been met. Management Board and Supervisory board propose to the Annual Shareholders" Meeting 2017 to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.15 per common share and of EUR 0.20 per preferred share.





Ahlers AG, Herford



Revenue and earnings forecast for the full year 2015/16 has been met.

Management Board and Supervisory board propose to the Annual

Shareholders" Meeting 2017 to pay out a dividend of EUR 0.15 per common

share and of EUR 0.20 per preferred share (previous year: EUR 0,20 and EUR

0,25).



Sales revenues of the Baldessarini, Pierre Cardin and Pioneer Authentic

Jeans brands increased in FY 2015/16 by 1.6 percent or EUR 3.6 million from

EUR 228.7 million to EUR 232.3 million. Due to the discontinued business

activity of Gin Tonic and the discontinuation of business with the last

remaining large private label customer, sales revenues declined by EUR 7.7

million as had been expected. As a result, total sales revenues in the

fiscal year 2015/16 declined by a total of EUR 4.1 million or 1.7 percent

to EUR 237.8 million (previous year: EUR 241.9 million).



The cost-cutting measures initiated in the previous year sent earnings

rising sharply in the reporting period. Group earnings after taxes

increased by 79 percent from EUR 1.4 million to EUR 2.5 million. Thus the

company has met his projections for the past financial year 2015/16. Ahlers

had projected stable to slightly declining sales revenues and a notable

increase at all earnings levels.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose a dividend of EUR

0.15 per common share and EUR 0.20 per preferred share to the Annual

Shareholders" Meeting, thus a 5 Cent reduction compared to the previous

year (EUR 0.20 and EUR 0.25). The company intends to pay out EUR 2.4

million (previous year: EUR 3.0 million). The dividend payment will result

in a dividend yield of 2.1 percent for the common share and 2.9 percent for

the preferred share based on the share price of November 2016. Thus Ahlers

maintains its consistent dividend policy, which is characterized by

reliable dividend payments and high payout ratios between 80 to 100

percent, also this year.



Detailed information on the Annual Report will be published on March 15,

2017.



Herford, February 27, 2017



The Management Board



Ahlers AG



Elverdisser Str. 313



32052 Herford

