2017. február 27., hétfő, 18:03





27.02.2017 / 18:03


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2017
German: http://finanzberichte2016.leifheit-group.com
English: http://financial-reports2016.leifheit-group.com

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017
German: http://finanzberichte2017.leifheit-group.com
English: http://financial-reports2017.leifheit-group.com













Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße

56377 Nassau

Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
