27.02.2017





Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2017

German: http://finanzberichte2016.leifheit-group.com

English: http://financial-reports2016.leifheit-group.com

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 10, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: August 10, 2017

German: http://finanzberichte2017.leifheit-group.com

English: http://financial-reports2017.leifheit-group.com





