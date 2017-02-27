

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Tin International unterzeichnet bindende Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures mit Lithium Australia





Deutsche Rohstoff: Tin International unterzeichnet bindende

Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures mit Lithium Australia

Sadisdorf-Lizenz wird Kernstück des Gemeinschaftsunternehmens

Mannheim/Leipzig. Die Tin International AG, an der die Deutsche Rohstoff zu

61,5% beteiligt ist, hat mit Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) eine bindende

Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures getroffen. Lithium

Australia ist ein an der australischen Börse gelistetes Unternehmen, das

über ein Aufbereitungsverfahren zur Gewinnung von Lithium, z.B. aus

Lithiumglimmern (sogenannte Sileach(TM)-Technologie) sowie über ein

Portfolio von Lithium-Lagerstätten verfügt.

Kernstück des Joint Ventures bildet die von Tin International gehaltene

Lizenz Sadisdorf in Sachsen. Lithium Australia erhält das Recht, durch

Explorationstätigkeiten im Wert von EUR 750.000 oder einer entsprechenden

Barzahlung an die Tin International bis Ende 2017 einen 15%-Anteil am neuen

Gemeinschaftsunternehmen zu erwerben. Durch weitere Investitionen in Höhe

von EUR 1,25 Mio. kann das australische Unternehmen innerhalb von drei

Jahren seinen Anteil am Joint Venture auf 50% erhöhen. Nach Abschluß dieser

"Earn-in" Phase tragen die Joint Venture Partner anteilsmäßig die

Projektentwicklungskosten oder werden entsprechend verwässert.

Tin International erhält bei Abschluss des endgültigen Joint Venture

Vertrags eine Einmalzahlung in Höhe von EUR 200.000 in Lithium AustraliaAktien

und EUR 50.000 in bar.

Ziel des Joint Ventures, das von Lithium Australia geführt werden wird, ist

die Erweiterung und Aufwertung der bekannten JORC (2012) konformen

Zinnressource von Sadisdorf (3,36 Mio. t mit 0.44% Zinngehalt und einem

cutoff von 0,25% Zinn in der Kategorie "inferred") sowie die Identifikation

einer mit dem Vorkommen assoziierten Lithiumvererzung. Das Management geht

davon aus, dass sich dadurch die Wirtschaftlichkeit von Sadisdorf erheblich

verbessern lässt. Lithium wird insbesondere auch für Batterien benötigt.

Analysten gehen davon aus, dass im Zuge der zunehmenden Verbreitung von

Elekro-Fahrzeugen die Nachfrage nach diesem Metall erheblich steigen wird.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO der Deutsche Rohstoff kommentiert: "Wir freuen uns

über den Abschluss des bindenden Vorvertrags. Lithium Australia verfügt

über einen technologischen Ansatz, mit dem die Gewinnung von Lithium als

Beiprodukt zur Zinngewinnung sowie die Entwicklung von Sadisdorf insgesamt

wirtschaftlich interessant werden könnte."

Adrian Griffin, Managing Director von Lithium Australia, sagte: "Sadisdorf

verfügt über Zugänge in den Untergrund, historische Zinn-Produktion und ein

gut definierten Ring von Lithium-Vererzung rund um die JORC Resource. Wir

sehen deshalb eine sehr gute Gelegenheit, eine substantielle LithiumRessource

und eine Sileach(TM) Aufbereitung in Europa zu etablieren."

Mannheim, 27. Februar 2017

Die Deutsche Rohstoff identifiziert, entwickelt und veräußert attraktive

Rohstoffvorkommen in Nordamerika, Australien und Europa. Der Schwerpunkt

liegt in der Erschließung von Öl- und Gaslagerstätten in den USA. Metalle

wie Gold, Kupfer, Seltene Erden, Wolfram und Zinn runden das Portfolio ab.

Weitere Informationen unter www.rohstoff.de

Kontakt

Deutsche Rohstoff AG



Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO



Tel. +49 621 490 817 0



info@rohstoff.de















