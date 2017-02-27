DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Tin International unterzeichnet bindende Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures mit Lithium Australia
2017. február 27., hétfő, 18:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Schlagwort(e): Joint Venture
Deutsche Rohstoff: Tin International unterzeichnet bindende
Mannheim/Leipzig. Die Tin International AG, an der die Deutsche Rohstoff zu
Kernstück des Joint Ventures bildet die von Tin International gehaltene
Tin International erhält bei Abschluss des endgültigen Joint Venture
Ziel des Joint Ventures, das von Lithium Australia geführt werden wird, ist
Thomas Gutschlag, CEO der Deutsche Rohstoff kommentiert: "Wir freuen uns
Adrian Griffin, Managing Director von Lithium Australia, sagte: "Sadisdorf
Mannheim, 27. Februar 2017
Die Deutsche Rohstoff identifiziert, entwickelt und veräußert attraktive
Kontakt
Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|0621 490 817 0
|Fax:
|0621 490 817 22
|E-Mail:
|gutschlag@rohstoff.de
|Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
|WKN:
|A0XYG7, A1R07G
|Indizes:
|Entry Standard (Performance TOP 30)
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
548049 27.02.2017 CET/CEST
