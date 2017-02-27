DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Tin International unterzeichnet bindende Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures mit Lithium Australia

2017. február 27., hétfő, 18:29





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Schlagwort(e): Joint Venture


Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Tin International unterzeichnet bindende Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures mit Lithium Australia


27.02.2017 / 18:29 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation gemäß Artikel 17 MAR, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.


Deutsche Rohstoff: Tin International unterzeichnet bindende
Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures mit Lithium Australia
Sadisdorf-Lizenz wird Kernstück des Gemeinschaftsunternehmens

Mannheim/Leipzig. Die Tin International AG, an der die Deutsche Rohstoff zu
61,5% beteiligt ist, hat mit Lithium Australia NL (ASX: LIT) eine bindende
Absichtserklärung zur Gründung eines Joint Ventures getroffen. Lithium
Australia ist ein an der australischen Börse gelistetes Unternehmen, das
über ein Aufbereitungsverfahren zur Gewinnung von Lithium, z.B. aus
Lithiumglimmern (sogenannte Sileach(TM)-Technologie) sowie über ein
Portfolio von Lithium-Lagerstätten verfügt.

Kernstück des Joint Ventures bildet die von Tin International gehaltene
Lizenz Sadisdorf in Sachsen. Lithium Australia erhält das Recht, durch
Explorationstätigkeiten im Wert von EUR 750.000 oder einer entsprechenden
Barzahlung an die Tin International bis Ende 2017 einen 15%-Anteil am neuen
Gemeinschaftsunternehmen zu erwerben. Durch weitere Investitionen in Höhe
von EUR 1,25 Mio. kann das australische Unternehmen innerhalb von drei
Jahren seinen Anteil am Joint Venture auf 50% erhöhen. Nach Abschluß dieser
"Earn-in" Phase tragen die Joint Venture Partner anteilsmäßig die
Projektentwicklungskosten oder werden entsprechend verwässert.

Tin International erhält bei Abschluss des endgültigen Joint Venture
Vertrags eine Einmalzahlung in Höhe von EUR 200.000 in Lithium AustraliaAktien
und EUR 50.000 in bar.

Ziel des Joint Ventures, das von Lithium Australia geführt werden wird, ist
die Erweiterung und Aufwertung der bekannten JORC (2012) konformen
Zinnressource von Sadisdorf (3,36 Mio. t mit 0.44% Zinngehalt und einem
cutoff von 0,25% Zinn in der Kategorie "inferred") sowie die Identifikation
einer mit dem Vorkommen assoziierten Lithiumvererzung. Das Management geht
davon aus, dass sich dadurch die Wirtschaftlichkeit von Sadisdorf erheblich
verbessern lässt. Lithium wird insbesondere auch für Batterien benötigt.
Analysten gehen davon aus, dass im Zuge der zunehmenden Verbreitung von
Elekro-Fahrzeugen die Nachfrage nach diesem Metall erheblich steigen wird.

Thomas Gutschlag, CEO der Deutsche Rohstoff kommentiert: "Wir freuen uns
über den Abschluss des bindenden Vorvertrags. Lithium Australia verfügt
über einen technologischen Ansatz, mit dem die Gewinnung von Lithium als
Beiprodukt zur Zinngewinnung sowie die Entwicklung von Sadisdorf insgesamt
wirtschaftlich interessant werden könnte."

Adrian Griffin, Managing Director von Lithium Australia, sagte: "Sadisdorf
verfügt über Zugänge in den Untergrund, historische Zinn-Produktion und ein
gut definierten Ring von Lithium-Vererzung rund um die JORC Resource. Wir
sehen deshalb eine sehr gute Gelegenheit, eine substantielle LithiumRessource
und eine Sileach(TM) Aufbereitung in Europa zu etablieren."

Mannheim, 27. Februar 2017

Die Deutsche Rohstoff identifiziert, entwickelt und veräußert attraktive
Rohstoffvorkommen in Nordamerika, Australien und Europa. Der Schwerpunkt
liegt in der Erschließung von Öl- und Gaslagerstätten in den USA. Metalle
wie Gold, Kupfer, Seltene Erden, Wolfram und Zinn runden das Portfolio ab.
Weitere Informationen unter www.rohstoff.de

Kontakt

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, CEO

Tel. +49 621 490 817 0

info@rohstoff.de








27.02.2017 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Q7, 24

68161 Mannheim

Deutschland
Telefon: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-Mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indizes: Entry Standard (Performance TOP 30)
Börsen: Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service


548049  27.02.2017 CET/CEST






fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=548049&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum