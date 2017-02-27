DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture





Deutsche Rohstoff: Tin International signs binding MoU to form a Joint

Venture with Lithium Australia



Sadisdorf license will become the core asset of the new company



Mannheim/Leipzig. Tin International AG, 61.5% owned by Deutsche Rohstoff

AG, announced today that it has signed a binding Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU) to form a Joint Venture with Lithium Australia NL

(ASX:LIT). The company is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange and

develops processing technology that allows the economic extraction of

lithium from lithium mica bearing ore (so-called "Sileach(TM)-technology)

Lithium also holds a global portfolio of Lithium deposits.



The "Sadisdorf" deposit, located in Saxony, Germany will become the key

asset of the Joint Venture. Lithium Australia will receive the right to

earn 15% of the to be established company by spending a total of EUR

750,000 on exploration of "Sadisdorf" until the end of 2017. Alternatively

the company can elect to pay the outstanding amount in cash to Tin

International by year-end. By investment of a further EUR 1.25 million over

a 3-year period Lithium Australia has the right to further increase its

interest in the Joint Venture Company to 50%. After the completion of this

"earn-in" period, the partners equally bear the project development costs

or are diluted accordingly.



Upon closing of the final Joint Venture Agreement Tin International will

receive a one-time payment of EUR 200,000 in Lithium Australia shares and

EUR 50,000 in cash.



The Joint Venture will be managed by Lithium Australia and aims to extend

and upgrade the existing "Sadisdorf" JORC (2012) resource (3.36 Mt inferred

resource grading 0.44% Sn at a cutoff of 0.25% Sn) and to delineate a

lithium resource which is anticipated to be associated with the tin

mineralization. The management expects that the economic viability of the

"Sadisdorf" project can be improved substantially through this strategy.

Lithium is an important commodity especially in the manufacturing of

batteries and according to most analysts the demand for lithium will

increase significantly with the growing market for electric vehicles in the

coming years."



Thomas Gutschlag, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff, comments: "We are pleased with

the signed MoU. Lithium Australia brings a wealth of processing technology

and knowledge that will potentially enable the extraction of lithium as byproduct

from the tin production and will make Sadisdorf an economically

viable project."



Adrian Griffin, MD of LIT said: "Sadisdorf has mine openings, historic tin

production and a well identified lithium halo through and around the JORC

Resource. This is a great opportunity to establish a substantial lithium

resource to feed a Sileach(TM) processing facility in Europe."



Mannheim, 27th February 2017



Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource

projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the

development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals,

such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our

portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.



