Logwin AG - Initiation of dividend payment based on increased net result,
reverse split and change to to registered shares

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - In connection with the approval of the annual
financial statements 2016 the Board of Directors of Logwin AG decided to
propose a dividend distribution of 0.04 euros per share to the Annual
General Meeting.

The decision was taken based on the earnings and liquidity development of
Logwin Group in the financial year 2016. The net result amounted to EUR
26.4m (2015: EUR 15.7m) and the net cash flow came to EUR 26.6m (2015: EUR
33.1m). The full results of the 2016 financial year will be published by
Logwin AG on 2 March 2017.

In addition, the Board of Directors will propose to consolidate the shares
of the company in a ratio of 1:50 and to convert the shares of Logwin AG
from bearer shares to registered shares at the Annual General Meeting to be
held in April 2017. The details will be announced with the invitation to
this year"s Annual General Meeting.


About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and
transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2015, the
group generated sales of approximately EUR 1.1bn and currently employs
4,200 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around
190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions
and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The
majority shareholder is DELTON AG, Bad Homburg (Germany).

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com

Sebastian Esser

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +352 719690-1112

sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com

Logwin AG | ZIR Potaschberg | 5, an de Längten | 6776 Grevenmacher |
Luxembourg | www.logwin-logistics.com








Language: English
Company: Logwin AG

an de Längten 5

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU0106198319
WKN: 931705
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
