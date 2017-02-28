DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE refinances Schuldschein loan from 2012 and secures funds in the total amount of EUR 125 million

2017. február 28., kedd, 15:27





DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Financing


Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE refinances Schuldschein loan from 2012 and secures funds in the total amount of EUR 125 million


28.02.2017 / 15:27



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


(Munich, February 28, 2017) The international light and compact equipment
manufacturer headquartered in Munich successfully placed another
Schuldschein loan at favorable conditions.

Brokered by the Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, the Wacker Neuson
SE Schuldschein loan with a fixed interest rate and a term of five years
was successfully placed with institutional investors. The transaction was
subscribed at the lower end of the interest rate marketing range. The loan
was oversubscribed multiple times. This, combined with the attractive
conditions, prompted the company to increase the value of the Schuldschein
loan from EUR 50 million to EUR 125 million.

"The funds we have raised support execution of our long-term, profitable
growth plans. They are an important building block in the continued
evolution of our corporate strategy, providing our company with additional
flexibility and security over the coming years," explains Cem Peksaglam,
CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. "The very positive response from investors to the
Schuldschein loan opportunity confirms the Wacker Neuson Group"s excellent
credit standing. We will use the funds from this Schuldschein loan to repay
a tranche of our 2012 Schuldschein loan in the amount of EUR 90 million
which is due in February of this year," adds Wilfried Trepels, CFO of
Wacker Neuson SE.

The Schuldschein loan was placed with a number of cooperative, savings and
private banks in Europe and farther afield.
A second Schuldschein loan from 2012 in the amount of EUR 30 million will
be due for repayment in 2019.

Your contact partner:

Wacker Neuson SE

Katrin Yvonne Neuffer

Head of Corporate Communication /

Investor Relations

Preussenstrasse 41

80809 Munich, Germany

Tel. +49-(0)89-35402-173

katrin.neuffer@wackerneuson.com

www.wackerneusongroup.com


The Wacker Neuson Group is an international family of companies and a
leading manufacturer of light and compact equipment with over 50 affiliates
and 140 sales and service stations. The Group offers its customers a broad
portfolio of products, a wide range of services and an efficient spare
parts service. The product brands Wacker Neuson, Kramer and Weidemann
belong to the Wacker Neuson Group. Wacker Neuson is the partner of choice
among professional users in construction, gardening, landscaping and
agriculture, as well as among municipal bodies and companies in industries
such as recycling, energy and rail transport. In 2015, the Group achieved
revenue of EUR 1.38 billion, employing over 4,600 people worldwide.













28.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Wacker Neuson SE

Preußenstr. 41

80809 München

Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 354 02 - 390
E-mail: ir@wackerneuson.com
Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com
ISIN: DE000WACK012
WKN: WACK01
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




548433  28.02.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=548433&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum