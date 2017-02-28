DGAP-News: Wacker Neuson SE / Key word(s): Financing





Wacker Neuson SE: Wacker Neuson SE refinances Schuldschein loan from 2012 and secures funds in the total amount of EUR 125 million





28.02.2017 / 15:27







(Munich, February 28, 2017) The international light and compact equipment

manufacturer headquartered in Munich successfully placed another

Schuldschein loan at favorable conditions.



Brokered by the Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale, the Wacker Neuson

SE Schuldschein loan with a fixed interest rate and a term of five years

was successfully placed with institutional investors. The transaction was

subscribed at the lower end of the interest rate marketing range. The loan

was oversubscribed multiple times. This, combined with the attractive

conditions, prompted the company to increase the value of the Schuldschein

loan from EUR 50 million to EUR 125 million.



"The funds we have raised support execution of our long-term, profitable

growth plans. They are an important building block in the continued

evolution of our corporate strategy, providing our company with additional

flexibility and security over the coming years," explains Cem Peksaglam,

CEO of Wacker Neuson SE. "The very positive response from investors to the

Schuldschein loan opportunity confirms the Wacker Neuson Group"s excellent

credit standing. We will use the funds from this Schuldschein loan to repay

a tranche of our 2012 Schuldschein loan in the amount of EUR 90 million

which is due in February of this year," adds Wilfried Trepels, CFO of

Wacker Neuson SE.



The Schuldschein loan was placed with a number of cooperative, savings and

private banks in Europe and farther afield.

A second Schuldschein loan from 2012 in the amount of EUR 30 million will

be due for repayment in 2019.



