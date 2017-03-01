DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Contacts:
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|Mike Jacobsen, APR
|Steve Virostek
|+1 330 490 3796
|+1 330 490 6319
michael.jacobsen@diebold.com steve.virostek@diebold.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Feb. 28, 2017
DIEBOLD NIXDORF REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS
Company also introduces DN2020 roadmap; establishes net cost improvement
target of $200 million
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - In advance of its Investor Day meeting today in New
York, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is reaffirming its fullyear
2017 financial guidance. The company is also introducing its multiyear
business integration and cost-savings program, named DN2020, and
providing key financial targets for 2020.
For 2017, the company continues to expect full-year revenue to be in the
range of $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion, net loss in the range of $55 million
to $30 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 million to $470
million. The company also expects earnings per share of approximately
$(0.70) to $(0.40), or $1.40 to $1.70 on a non-GAAP basis, and a non-GAAP
effective tax rate1 of approximately 30 percent for the full year.
Restructuring charges and non-routine expense include M&A and legal fees.
In addition, Diebold Nixdorf today is introducing its multi-year business
integration roadmap, DN2020. The plan will align the company"s employees
around executing common strategies and goals linked to six key areas over
the next three years:
- Further developing the company"s strategy around Connected Commerce
- Achieving financial excellence;
- Continued success in integration;
|- Implementing operational excellence around services, manufacturing
|and supply chain;
|- Building a performance-based culture while continuing to attract
|and retain top talent;
|- And establishing sales excellence
Associated with this program for 2020, the company is targeting a net cost
improvement target of $200 million. Also for 2020, Diebold Nixdorf is
targeting revenue of approximately $5.5 billion, operating profit of more
than 9 percent, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $650 million and non-GAAP
earnings per share of approximately $3.50 2.
As previously announced, Diebold Nixdorf is hosting its Investor Day
meeting in New York today, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The presentation
will be webcast live (audio only) and accessible on the company"s website
at http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/. Investors are encouraged to
listen to the webcast as it will contain new information about the
company"s integration progress, targets and future operating plans.
The previous statements are based on current expectations. These
statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.
These statements do not include the potential impact of any future mergers,
acquisitions, disposals, currency fluctuations or other business
combinations. Please refer to the tables below for additional information.
|2017 Outlook
|Total Revenue
|$5.0B - $5.1B
|Net Income (Loss)
|$(55 million) - $(30 million)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$440 million - $470 million
|2017 EPS (GAAP)
|$(0.70) - $(0.40)
|Restructuring
|~ 0.45
|Non-routine (income)/expense
|Acquisition, divestiture and integration
|~ 0.65
|fees
|Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting
|~ 1.90
|adjustments
|Total non-routine (income)/expense
|~ 2.55
|Tax impact of restructuring and non-
|~ (0.90)
|routine
|(income)/expense items
|Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
|$1.40 - $1.70
1 - With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate outlook for 2017, we
are not providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or
corresponding reconciliation because we are unable to predict with
reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated
and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Our
expected non-GAAP tax rate excludes primarily the future impact of
restructuring actions, net non-routine items, acquisition, divestiture and
integration related expenses and purchase accounting fair value
adjustments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various
factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the
aggregate, our future period tax rate calculated and presented in
accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for
additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.
2 - Based on 30% non-GAAP effective tax rate.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in
accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that
are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,
adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net investment/
(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and constant
currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating
the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The company uses
these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures,
to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such
performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our
competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in
making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational
goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial
measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps
investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in
our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and
trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be
useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of
other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to
the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not
be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA
and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating
performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar
companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our
ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working
capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in
light of issuance of our credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024.
With respect to the company"s financial targets for 2020, the inability to
predict the amount and timing of future items makes a detailed
reconciliation of these projections impracticable.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning
of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated adjusted
revenue growth, adjusted internal revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings
per share, and adjusted earnings per share growth. Statements can generally
be identified as forward looking because they include words such as
"believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar
meaning. Statements that describe the company"s future plans, objectives or
goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are
subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual
results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forwardlooking
statements. The factors that may affect the company"s results
include, among others: the ultimate impact and outcome of the review of the
business combination with Diebold Nixdorf, AG by the Competition and
Markets Authority in the United Kingdom; the implementation and ultimate
impact of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with
Diebold Nixdorf, AG; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the
operations of the company and Diebold Nixdorf, AG; the ultimate outcome of
the company"s pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold
Nixdorf, AG and the ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s
ability to successfully launch and operate its joint ventures in China with
the Inspur Group and Aisino Corp.; changes in political, economic or other
factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates, recessionary or
expansive trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide
business in each of the company"s operations; global economic conditions,
including any additional deterioration and disruption in the financial
markets, including the bankruptcies, restructurings or consolidations of
financial institutions, which could reduce our customer base and/or
adversely affect our customers" ability to make capital expenditures, as
well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit; the
acceptance of the company"s product and technology introductions in the
marketplace; competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and
technological developments; changes in the company"s relationships with
customers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business
ventures; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United
States and internationally and the company"s ability to comply with
government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational
failure on the company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully
integrate acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s
strategic initiatives; the company"s ability to maintain effective internal
controls; changes in the company"s intention to further repatriate cash and
cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax
jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes;
unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/
impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments, including
but not limited to the company"s Brazil tax dispute; potential security
violations to the company"s information technology systems; the investment
performance of our pension plan assets, which could require us to increase
our pension contributions, and significant changes in healthcare costs,
including those that may result from government action; the amount and
timing of repurchases of the company"s common shares, if any; and the
company"s ability to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives
and other strategic changes, including its multi-year realignment plan and
other restructuring actions, as well as its business process outsourcing
initiative; and other factors included in the company"s filings with the
SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December
31, 2016, the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed in connection with
the business combination with Wincor Nixdorf (now known as Diebold Nixdorf,
AG) and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should
consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements
and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The
company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of the date of this press release.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
