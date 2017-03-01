DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



Feb. 28, 2017



DIEBOLD NIXDORF REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE AND PROVIDES 2020 FINANCIAL TARGETS

Company also introduces DN2020 roadmap; establishes net cost improvement

target of $200 million



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - In advance of its Investor Day meeting today in New

York, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is reaffirming its fullyear

2017 financial guidance. The company is also introducing its multiyear

business integration and cost-savings program, named DN2020, and

providing key financial targets for 2020.



For 2017, the company continues to expect full-year revenue to be in the

range of $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion, net loss in the range of $55 million

to $30 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $440 million to $470

million. The company also expects earnings per share of approximately

$(0.70) to $(0.40), or $1.40 to $1.70 on a non-GAAP basis, and a non-GAAP

effective tax rate1 of approximately 30 percent for the full year.

Restructuring charges and non-routine expense include M&A and legal fees.



In addition, Diebold Nixdorf today is introducing its multi-year business

integration roadmap, DN2020. The plan will align the company"s employees

around executing common strategies and goals linked to six key areas over

the next three years:



- Further developing the company"s strategy around Connected Commerce



- Achieving financial excellence;



- Continued success in integration;









- Implementing operational excellence around services, manufacturing



and supply chain;



- Building a performance-based culture while continuing to attract



and retain top talent;



- And establishing sales excellence



Associated with this program for 2020, the company is targeting a net cost

improvement target of $200 million. Also for 2020, Diebold Nixdorf is

targeting revenue of approximately $5.5 billion, operating profit of more

than 9 percent, adjusted EBITDA of approximately $650 million and non-GAAP

earnings per share of approximately $3.50 2.



As previously announced, Diebold Nixdorf is hosting its Investor Day

meeting in New York today, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The presentation

will be webcast live (audio only) and accessible on the company"s website

at http://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/. Investors are encouraged to

listen to the webcast as it will contain new information about the

company"s integration progress, targets and future operating plans.



The previous statements are based on current expectations. These

statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

These statements do not include the potential impact of any future mergers,

acquisitions, disposals, currency fluctuations or other business

combinations. Please refer to the tables below for additional information.













2017 Outlook

Total Revenue

$5.0B - $5.1B

Net Income (Loss)

$(55 million) - $(30 million)

Adjusted EBITDA

$440 million - $470 million

2017 EPS (GAAP)

$(0.70) - $(0.40)

Restructuring

~ 0.45

Non-routine (income)/expense



Acquisition, divestiture and integration

~ 0.65

fees



Wincor Nixdorf purchase accounting

~ 1.90

adjustments



Total non-routine (income)/expense

~ 2.55

Tax impact of restructuring and non-

~ (0.90)

routine



(income)/expense items



Total Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)

$1.40 - $1.70





















1 - With respect to the company"s non-GAAP tax rate outlook for 2017, we

are not providing the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or

corresponding reconciliation because we are unable to predict with

reasonable certainty those items that may affect such measures calculated

and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Our

expected non-GAAP tax rate excludes primarily the future impact of

restructuring actions, net non-routine items, acquisition, divestiture and

integration related expenses and purchase accounting fair value

adjustments. These reconciling items are uncertain, depend on various

factors and could significantly impact, either individually or in the

aggregate, our future period tax rate calculated and presented in

accordance with GAAP. Please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for

additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.



2 - Based on 30% non-GAAP effective tax rate.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Information

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented in

accordance with GAAP, the company considers certain financial measures that

are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including non-GAAP results,

adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow/(use), net investment/

(debt), EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP effective tax rate and constant

currency results. The company calculates constant currency by translating

the prior year results at the current year exchange rate. The company uses

these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures,

to evaluate our operating and financial performance and to compare such

performance to that of prior periods and to the performance of our

competitors. Also, the company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in

making operational and financial decisions and in establishing operational

goals. The company also believes providing these non-GAAP financial

measures to investors, as a supplement to GAAP financial measures, helps

investors evaluate our operating and financial performance and trends in

our business, consistent with how management evaluates such performance and

trends. The company also believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be

useful to investors in comparing its performance to the performance of

other companies, although its non-GAAP financial measures are specific to

the company and the non-GAAP financial measures of other companies may not

be calculated in the same manner. We provide EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find EBITDA

and adjusted EBITDA to be useful measures for evaluating our operating

performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar

companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our

ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working

capital requirements. We are also providing EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in

light of issuance of our credit agreement and 8.5% senior notes due 2024.

With respect to the company"s financial targets for 2020, the inability to

predict the amount and timing of future items makes a detailed

reconciliation of these projections impracticable.



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning

of the Private Securities Litigation



Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated adjusted

revenue growth, adjusted internal revenue growth, adjusted diluted earnings

per share, and adjusted earnings per share growth. Statements can generally

be identified as forward looking because they include words such as

"believes," "anticipates," "expects," "could," "should" or words of similar

meaning. Statements that describe the company"s future plans, objectives or

goals are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are

subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual

results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forwardlooking

statements. The factors that may affect the company"s results

include, among others: the ultimate impact and outcome of the review of the

business combination with Diebold Nixdorf, AG by the Competition and

Markets Authority in the United Kingdom; the implementation and ultimate

impact of the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement with

Diebold Nixdorf, AG; the ultimate outcome and results of integrating the

operations of the company and Diebold Nixdorf, AG; the ultimate outcome of

the company"s pricing, operating and tax strategies applied to Diebold

Nixdorf, AG and the ultimate ability to realize synergies; the company"s

ability to successfully launch and operate its joint ventures in China with

the Inspur Group and Aisino Corp.; changes in political, economic or other

factors such as currency exchange rates, inflation rates, recessionary or

expansive trends, taxes and regulations and laws affecting the worldwide

business in each of the company"s operations; global economic conditions,

including any additional deterioration and disruption in the financial

markets, including the bankruptcies, restructurings or consolidations of

financial institutions, which could reduce our customer base and/or

adversely affect our customers" ability to make capital expenditures, as

well as adversely impact the availability and cost of credit; the

acceptance of the company"s product and technology introductions in the

marketplace; competitive pressures, including pricing pressures and

technological developments; changes in the company"s relationships with

customers, suppliers, distributors and/or partners in its business

ventures; the effect of legislative and regulatory actions in the United

States and internationally and the company"s ability to comply with

government regulations; the impact of a security breach or operational

failure on the company"s business; the company"s ability to successfully

integrate acquisitions into its operations; the impact of the company"s

strategic initiatives; the company"s ability to maintain effective internal

controls; changes in the company"s intention to further repatriate cash and

cash equivalents and short-term investments residing in international tax

jurisdictions, which could negatively impact foreign and domestic taxes;

unanticipated litigation, claims or assessments, as well as the outcome/

impact of any current/pending litigation, claims or assessments, including

but not limited to the company"s Brazil tax dispute; potential security

violations to the company"s information technology systems; the investment

performance of our pension plan assets, which could require us to increase

our pension contributions, and significant changes in healthcare costs,

including those that may result from government action; the amount and

timing of repurchases of the company"s common shares, if any; and the

company"s ability to achieve benefits from its cost-reduction initiatives

and other strategic changes, including its multi-year realignment plan and

other restructuring actions, as well as its business process outsourcing

initiative; and other factors included in the company"s filings with the

SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December

31, 2016, the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed in connection with

the business combination with Wincor Nixdorf (now known as Diebold Nixdorf,

AG) and in other documents that the company files with the SEC. You should

consider these factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements

and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The

company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements,

which speak only as of the date of this press release.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.



Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



