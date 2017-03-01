DGAP-Ad-hoc: Marenave Schiffahrts AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Banking Syndicate





Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Renewed extension of statements of financing banks not to seriously demand payment in light of pending restructuring negotiations





28-Feb-2017 / 21:05 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Until today Marenave Schiffahrts AG (Marenave or Company) has received

written declarations of the relevant financing banks, according to which

they extend their statements (partially) not to seriously demand payment of

the amounts due under the respective ship financing loans and under the

corresponding guarantees given by Marenave (see ad-hoc announcement on 26

January 2017) until 31 March 2017. These statements are subject to

immediate revocation notably in case that certain milestones are not

reached in due time or to the banks" satisfaction.



The negotiations on agreements on the restructuring and release of

liability between the Company and the financing banks are being continued.



The Management Board

