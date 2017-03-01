DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market launch





Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Dialog Semiconductor Ushers in the Bluetooth(R) 5 Era with Unrivalled Functionality (news with additional features)





01.03.2017 / 08:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





One of the first Bluetooth(R) 5 qualified SoCs, DA14586 also includes an integrated microphone interface allowing customers to add intuitive intelligent voice control to any cloud connected product that has a microphone and speaker.

London, United Kingdom - March 01, 2017 - As the connected devices market enters a new era of connectivity with Bluetooth 5.0, Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA:DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting (SSL) and Bluetooth(R) low energy (LE) technology, today announced the next generation in its SmartBond family - DA14586. The all-new System-on-Chip (SoC) is the company"s first standalone device that is qualified to support the latest Bluetooth 5.0 specification, delivering the lowest power consumption and unrivalled functionality for advanced use cases.

Derived from the SmartBond(TM) DA14580, which has proven to be the smallest, highest integrated and lowest power Bluetooth SoC in mass production over the past three years, the DA14586 maintains this leading flagship position for these benchmark metrics, offering even greater flexibility to create more advanced applications with the smallest footprints and power budgets. Other enhancements include an advanced power management setup with both buck and boost converters, which enable support of most primary cell battery types.

"The Bluetooth 5 standard is one of the most highly-anticipated developments in connectivity, and Dialog is amongst the first out of the gate to enable development on this standard with a qualified standalone SoC," said Sean McGrath, SVP and GM, Connectivity, Dialog Semiconductor. "Not only is DA14586 following in the SmartBond tradition of flexibility and low power consumption, but now, with Bluetooth 5 support and an integrated microphone interface, we have an SoC that opens the door to a new era of connected devices and applications."

In addition to Bluetooth 5 support, DA14586 has double the memory of its predecessor for user applications, making it ideal for adding Bluetooth low energy to proximity tags, beacons, connected medical devices and smart home applications. Meanwhile, an integrated microphone interface reduces the system cost of voice-command remote controls, a fast growing emerging market. Advanced features are also included allowing for Mesh based networked applications to be simply supported.

Like all Dialog SmartBond solutions, DA14586 is easy to design-in and supports fully-hosted applications. The SoC is supported by a complete development environment and Dialog"s SmartSnippets(TM) software to help engineers optimize software for power consumption. For cost-sensitive applications, the SmartBond family will also include the DA14585 with integrated One-Time Programmable (OTP) memory as an alternative to flash memory.

The DA14586 and DA14585 and their associated development kit will be available for purchase through Mouser and Digi-Key.

Dialog will also be showcasing the DA14586 and DA14585 devices at the upcoming Bluetooth World event in Santa Clara on the 28th and 29th of March 2017.

For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com/products/da14586

