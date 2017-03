DGAP-Ad-hoc: UET United Electronic Technology AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Miscellaneous





UET United Electronic Technology AG sells business area MANUFACTURING to CCS Group





01-March-2017 / 08:06 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Sale of substantial assets of Letron Electronic



- Letter of Intent for the acquisition of substantial assets of NewTal

Elektronik + Systeme



UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn,

announces that it has entered into an agreement with the international CCS

Group (www.ccsedms.com) to acquire substantial assets of Letron Electronic.

Under the terms of the agreement the existing customer relationships and

some of the existing employees are also taken over by the CCS Group.



In addition, UET Group and CCS Group have signed a Letter of Intent, in

which the sale of essential assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme was

agreed. The intended transaction involves all existing customer

relationships being taken over by the CCS Group. It is planned to continue

the production site in Neu-Ulm within the CCS Group. Final agreements will

be finalised within the next 4 weeks.



The total value of both transactions amounts to around 4.0 mn EUR. The

planned income is intended primarily to reduce existing trade liabilities

and to ensure the on-going development of the SYSTEMS and SERVICE business.



Contact:



UET United Electronic Technology AG



Frankfurter Straße 80-82



D-65760 Eschborn



Sebastian Schubert



Investor Relations



Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0



E-Mail: investor@uet-group.com