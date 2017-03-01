DGAP-News: Preliminary unaudited results for year ended 2016: ZEAL outperforms guidance, driven by strong customer acquisition and activity
2017. március 01., szerda, 08:00
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Preliminary unaudited results for year ended 2016: ZEAL outperforms guidance, driven by strong customer acquisition and activity
(London, 1 March 2017)
Quarter 4 2016
Normalised1 Revenue of EUR 39.2 million was up 7% on last year, with the B2C segment contributing a robust 8% growth. Normalised EBIT of EUR 16.2 million is up 36% on last year, which demonstrates the strong underlying health of the business.
Normalised EBIT amounted to EUR 50.7 million; an increase of 8% on EUR 47.1 million in 2015. Normalised revenue of EUR 145.5 million was up from EUR 141.2 million, with the B2C segment growing at 5%. The results were driven by continued growth in customer activity in 2016.
Jonas Mattsson, Chief Financial Officer of ZEAL: "We see positive trends, giving us confidence that our growth strategy is delivering value. Despite increased investments in marketing and the impact of prize pay-outs, we have been able to achieve a strong EBIT for the full year. We are pleased to report that we were able to outperform our revised guidance for the key metrics of our business."
ZEAL is currently working on a strong pipeline of tangible opportunities across both segments, B2C and B2B/B2G, which should result in further growth of the business in 2017.
Helmut Becker, Chief Executive Officer of ZEAL: "We are very pleased with the strong growth in customer activity, which is also reflected in our preliminary financials. ZEAL was able to acquire significantly more paying customers. This confirms the attractiveness of our products and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. The excellent performance during the year has established a strong foundation for 2017."
As announced on 26 January 2017, ZEAL expects full year Total Operating Performance to be EUR 145-155 million and full year EBIT to be EUR 30-40 million.
ZEAL will publish its audited annual results for 2016 on 24 March 2017.
1 - The term "normalised" refers to the figure that ZEAL would have achieved if the jackpot pay-out had been in line with statistical expectation.
***
ZEAL Network SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|5th Floor One New Change
|EC4M 9AF London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 (0)203 739-7000
|Fax:
|+44 (0)203 739-7099
|E-mail:
|office@zeal-network.co.uk
|Internet:
|www.zeal-network.co.uk
|ISIN:
|GB00BHD66J44
|WKN:
|TPP024
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
549037 01.03.2017
