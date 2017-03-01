DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG increases efficiency through significantly leaner set-up
2017. március 01., szerda, 08:15
DGAP-News: FinTech Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Letter of Intent
Corporate News / Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 1 March 2017
FinTech Group AG increases efficiency through significantly leaner set-up
Frankfurt am Main, Germany - FinTech Group AG (German WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) creates further synergies as it plans to merge its current five affiliated companies into two: a financial services entity and a tech entity. This will result in a reduction of annual operating expenses in the order of a seven-digit euro sum. In this context, management considers to raise its 2017 guidance when figures for the financial year 2016 are published by April at the latest.
"This increase in efficiency is a logical step following the successful integration of XCOM AG and biw AG in 2015. Each year, the measures will contribute significant operating cost savings to the bottom line and, in the coming months, they will help us to become leaner and more agile," explains Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG. "In addition, we keep increasing transparency for our investors, business partners and staff. In the future, the mergers will ensure a clearer presentation of income and cost positions in the group"s segments."
The high potential savings in operating expenses result primarily from reduced audit and consulting fees (only 2 instead of 5 financial statements in future) and from lower regulatory and supervisory costs. Furthermore, expenses for supervisory board members, general meetings and insurance will be reduced.
The new financial entity:
The new tech entity:
Our cash cow is retail broker flatex which, through our advanced technology, can offer top-quality service at an affordable price. This makes flatex the fastest growing trading platform in Europe.
Our smart technology is easy to scale, so we also successfully offer it to B2B customers. We provide vital services for many well-known institutions and even state infrastructure. We help start-ups and disruptive business ideas that require a banking license to rapidly become a success through our white label banking.
In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates, and digitization we are ideally positioned for further growth.
Our goal is to become Europe"s leading provider of financial technology.
Disclaimer
Contact:
Roman Kessler
Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com
Head of Communications
FinTech Group AG
Rotfeder-Ring 5
D-60327 Frankfurt/Main
+49 (0) 69 450001 041
Roman.kessler@fintechgroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|FinTech Group AG
|Rotfeder-Ring 5
|60327 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 041
|E-mail:
|ir@fintechgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.fintechgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111, DE0005249601
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
548997 01.03.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]