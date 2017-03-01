DGAP-News: STADA: Earnings 2016 slightly above expectations - Growth to continue in 2017
DGAP-News: STADA Arzneimittel AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Investor News
STADA: Earnings 2016 slightly above expectations - Growth to continue in 2017
- Adjusted net income +11 percent
- Significant improvement of Generics margin
- Accelerated sales and earnings growth of Branded Products in Q4
- Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly
- Further reduction of net debt - net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 2.8
- Dividend proposal of Euro 0.72 per share (previous year: Euro 0.70)
Preliminary STADA Group key figures
All figures included in this investor news are preliminary and not yet audited. Bad Vilbel, March 1, 2017 - The Executive Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG has released the preliminary, non-audited figures for financial year 2016 today, March 1, 2017. The Group was able to drive key changes in the reporting year as part of the further developed corporate strategy. Reported Group sales increased by 2 percent to Euro 2,151.7 million in the reporting year (previous year: Euro 2,115.1 million). Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects grew by 4 percent to Euro 2,180.0 million (previous year: Euro 2,100.4 million). Reported EBITDA decreased by 2 percent to Euro 369.3 million (previous year: Euro 377.1 million). Adjusted EBITDA showed an increase of 4 percent to Euro 405.7 million (previous year: Euro 389.4 million). Overall, there were one-time special items in the amount of Euro 116.7 million before or Euro 91.4 million after taxes (see "Preliminary STADA reconciliation - Preliminary special items 2016" on pages 6 and 7). Reported net income recorded a decrease of 16 percent to Euro 92.9 million (previous year: Euro 110.4 million). Adjusted net income increased by 11 percent to Euro 184.3 million (previous year: Euro 165.8 million). Reported earnings per share decreased to Euro 1.49 in 2016 (previous year: Euro 1.79). Adjusted earnings per share increased to Euro 2.96 (previous year: Euro 2.69).
Increase of dividend proposed
Significant increase in cash flow from operating activities
Net debt reduced
Outlook for financial year 2017
STADA will publish the final figures for financial year 2016 as part of the press and analysts" conference on March 23, 2017. Preliminary STADA segment key figures Generics
Reported sales of the Generics segment grew by 2 percent to of Euro 1,290.1 million in the reporting year (previous year: Euro 1,261.4 million). Sales of the Generics segment adjusted for portfolio effects and currency influences increased by 3 percent to Euro 1,297.0 million (previous year: Euro 1,253.2 million). Generics contributed 60.0 percent to Group sales (previous year: 59.7 percent).
Preliminary STADA segment key figures Branded Products
Reported sales of the Branded Products segment increased by 1 percent to Euro 861.6 million in financial year 2016 (previous year: Euro 853.6 million). Sales of the Branded Products segment adjusted for portfolio effects and currency influences increased by 4 percent to Euro 883.0 million (previous year: Euro 847.1 million). Branded products contributed 40.0 percent to Group sales (previous year: 40.3 percent).
Preliminary STADA reconciliation - Preliminary special items 2016
As a result of the presentation in EUR million, deviations due to rounding may occur in the tables.
