DGAP-News: Aareal Bank announces repayment of the Aareal Bank Capital Funding Trust
2017. március 01., szerda, 08:30
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG / Key word(s): Bond
Aareal Bank announces repayment of the Aareal Bank Capital Funding Trust
Wiesbaden, 1 March 2017 - The Aareal Bank Capital Funding Trust will terminate its outstanding Trust Preferred Securities (ISIN: XS0138973010) today, and redeem all of the 10,000,000 Trust Preferred Securities on the next scheduled repayment date of 31 March 2017, at a redemption price of 100%, equivalent to a total of EUR250 million, plus accrued interest.
"With this measure, we consistently pursue our goal of permanently optimising Aareal Bank Group"s capital structure. We are in a position to take this step thanks to our very good capitalisation and liquidity position", said Hermann J. Merkens, Chairman of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG. The European Central Bank has granted its required approval of the redemption.
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
Jorge Person
Phone: +49 611 348 3217
jorge.person@aareal-bank.com
Alessandro Schwarz
Phone: +49 611 348 2923
alessandro.schwarz@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
549073 01.03.2017
