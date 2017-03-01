DGAP-News: mutares is founding member of the new capital market segment "Scale"
2017. március 01., szerda, 08:45
DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Private Equity/Expansion
mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) transfers today into "Scale", the new SME segment of Deutsche Börse. Hence, mutares underlines its philosophy of high transparency and informed participation of investors.
"We immediately decided that we will move into "Scale" and become one of the founding members. A well-informed investor is the objective of our capital market communications. With the transfer into the new segment, we underline our commitment to transparency and informed participation. At the same time our investor base and the awareness for our company will grow", states Robin Laik, CEO of mutares AG.
The shares of mutares AG are listed in the Entry Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2015. The company already reports well above the required standards. mutares AG reports on its business development quarterly in German and English and informs investors through regular road shows and conferences. mutares has mandated Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA as Capital Market Partner.
Company profile of mutares AG
For further information, please contact:
mutares AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mutares AG
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|ir@mutares.de
|Internet:
|www.mutares.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMSH2
|WKN:
|A0SMSH
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Scale) in Frankfurt
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
549031 01.03.2017
