DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Final Results





H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Operating income significantly higher than prior-year figure





01-March-2017 / 13:45 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Insider information under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)



2016 business figures



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Operating income significantly higher than prior-year

figure



- Net income increased almost 43% to EUR 38.4 million



- EBITDA improved to EUR 101.4 million, positive contributions by all

business segments



- Earnings in upper range of lately increased expectations



- Sales revenues of EUR 942.7 million were below the prior-year figure,

due to crude oil prices



Salzbergen, 1 March 2017. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0007757007) generated

operating income (EBITDA - Earnings before income taxes, financial income

and expenses, depreciation, impairments and reversal of impairments of

property, plant and equipment and intangible assets) of EUR 101.4 million

in financial year 2016 (2015: EUR 85.4 million) - i.e., at the upper level

targeted in the higher forecast published in December 2016. The change in

EBIT was also quite positive; it rose by EUR 15.5 million to EUR 64.2

million (2015: EUR 48.7 million). The trend was similar for earnings before

taxes (EBT), which increased by EUR 20.0 million from EUR 34.2 million in

2015 to EUR 54.2 million in the year under review.



Net profit attributable to shareholders totaled EUR 38.4 million (2015: EUR

26.9 million), an increase of EUR 11.5 million (42.8%) over the prior-year

result.



The latest increase in earnings was generated on EUR 942.7 million of sales

revenues, which were some 4% lower compared to the previous year (2015: EUR

982.9 million), primarily because, on average, the oil price was lower

compared to 2015. By contrast, both production and sales volumes were

higher than in 2015.



Sales volumes continued to be high and customer demand strong in the fourth

quarter



Even at the end of 2016, there was hardly any decline in business and the

company continued to benefit from a high level of demand, operating at full

capacity utilization. Thanks to this trend, in the fourth quarter of 2016,

EBITDA reached EUR 21.8 million, exceeding the positive prior-year level

(Q4 2015: EUR 20.1 million) by a further EUR 1.7 million. EBIT also

improved significantly, from EUR 6.0 million in Q4 2015 to EUR 8.5 million

in the fourth quarter. During the final quarter of 2016, earnings before

taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 6.1 million (Q4 2015: EUR 0.0 million). In the

fourth quarter of 2016, net profit to shareholders increased by EUR 3.0

million, turning the negative prior-year figure of EUR -2.2 million into a

slightly positive EUR 0.8 million.



Compared with the prior-year period, the company"s sales revenues for the

quarter rose by 9.2% to EUR 237.4 million (Q4 2015: EUR 217.3 million), due

to higher commodity prices.



Cash flow for 2016 increases significantly



In the fourth quarter of 2016, operating cash flow decreased from EUR 22.7

million to EUR 8.5 million due to changes in net working capital relating

to the reporting date. Free cash flow was slightly negative, at EUR -1.9

million (Q4 2015: EUR 8.1 million).



For 2016 as a whole, though, operating cash flow increased considerably

from EUR 56.4 million to EUR 75.5 million and free cash flow improved from

EUR 28.4 million to EUR 36.7 million.



Solid equity base



As of the end of financial year 2016, balance sheet total had increased to

EUR 648.2 million (31 December 2015: EUR 628.8 million). Due to the

company"s positive economic and financial situation, equity increased to

EUR 317.4 million on the balance sheet date (31 December 2015: EUR 285.4

million). These changes were directly attributable to the higher level of

retained earnings due to the improvement in consolidated net income. The

equity ratio stands at 49.0% (31 December 2015: 45.4%).



The re-evaluation of a complex tax issue in the course of the auditing

process 2016 led to an increase of accruals, which had an impact on the

previous year"s figures as well. According to these circumstances, last

year"s figures, i.e. for the EBITDA (old: EUR 86.0 Mio.; new: EUR 85.4

Mio.), the EBIT (old: 49.2 Mio.; new: EUR 48.7 Mio.), the EBT (old: EUR

34.8 Mio.; new: EUR 34.2 Mio.) and for the net earnings attributable to

shareholders (old: EUR 27.5 Mio.; new: EUR 26.9 Mio.) were adapted to a

small extent.



For a complete, audited presentation of the company"s business performance,

including segment reporting and the separate financial statements, H&R KGaA

recommends consulting the 2016 Annual Report that will be published on 21

March 2017.



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:



H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange"s Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oilbased

chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces highprecision

plastic parts.



