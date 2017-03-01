DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Operating income significantly higher than prior-year figure

Insider information under Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

2016 business figures

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Operating income significantly higher than prior-year
figure

- Net income increased almost 43% to EUR 38.4 million

- EBITDA improved to EUR 101.4 million, positive contributions by all
business segments

- Earnings in upper range of lately increased expectations

- Sales revenues of EUR 942.7 million were below the prior-year figure,
due to crude oil prices

Salzbergen, 1 March 2017. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0007757007) generated
operating income (EBITDA - Earnings before income taxes, financial income
and expenses, depreciation, impairments and reversal of impairments of
property, plant and equipment and intangible assets) of EUR 101.4 million
in financial year 2016 (2015: EUR 85.4 million) - i.e., at the upper level
targeted in the higher forecast published in December 2016. The change in
EBIT was also quite positive; it rose by EUR 15.5 million to EUR 64.2
million (2015: EUR 48.7 million). The trend was similar for earnings before
taxes (EBT), which increased by EUR 20.0 million from EUR 34.2 million in
2015 to EUR 54.2 million in the year under review.

Net profit attributable to shareholders totaled EUR 38.4 million (2015: EUR
26.9 million), an increase of EUR 11.5 million (42.8%) over the prior-year
result.

The latest increase in earnings was generated on EUR 942.7 million of sales
revenues, which were some 4% lower compared to the previous year (2015: EUR
982.9 million), primarily because, on average, the oil price was lower
compared to 2015. By contrast, both production and sales volumes were
higher than in 2015.

Sales volumes continued to be high and customer demand strong in the fourth
quarter

Even at the end of 2016, there was hardly any decline in business and the
company continued to benefit from a high level of demand, operating at full
capacity utilization. Thanks to this trend, in the fourth quarter of 2016,
EBITDA reached EUR 21.8 million, exceeding the positive prior-year level
(Q4 2015: EUR 20.1 million) by a further EUR 1.7 million. EBIT also
improved significantly, from EUR 6.0 million in Q4 2015 to EUR 8.5 million
in the fourth quarter. During the final quarter of 2016, earnings before
taxes (EBT) improved to EUR 6.1 million (Q4 2015: EUR 0.0 million). In the
fourth quarter of 2016, net profit to shareholders increased by EUR 3.0
million, turning the negative prior-year figure of EUR -2.2 million into a
slightly positive EUR 0.8 million.

Compared with the prior-year period, the company"s sales revenues for the
quarter rose by 9.2% to EUR 237.4 million (Q4 2015: EUR 217.3 million), due
to higher commodity prices.

Cash flow for 2016 increases significantly

In the fourth quarter of 2016, operating cash flow decreased from EUR 22.7
million to EUR 8.5 million due to changes in net working capital relating
to the reporting date. Free cash flow was slightly negative, at EUR -1.9
million (Q4 2015: EUR 8.1 million).

For 2016 as a whole, though, operating cash flow increased considerably
from EUR 56.4 million to EUR 75.5 million and free cash flow improved from
EUR 28.4 million to EUR 36.7 million.

Solid equity base

As of the end of financial year 2016, balance sheet total had increased to
EUR 648.2 million (31 December 2015: EUR 628.8 million). Due to the
company"s positive economic and financial situation, equity increased to
EUR 317.4 million on the balance sheet date (31 December 2015: EUR 285.4
million). These changes were directly attributable to the higher level of
retained earnings due to the improvement in consolidated net income. The
equity ratio stands at 49.0% (31 December 2015: 45.4%).

The re-evaluation of a complex tax issue in the course of the auditing
process 2016 led to an increase of accruals, which had an impact on the
previous year"s figures as well. According to these circumstances, last
year"s figures, i.e. for the EBITDA (old: EUR 86.0 Mio.; new: EUR 85.4
Mio.), the EBIT (old: 49.2 Mio.; new: EUR 48.7 Mio.), the EBT (old: EUR
34.8 Mio.; new: EUR 34.2 Mio.) and for the net earnings attributable to
shareholders (old: EUR 27.5 Mio.; new: EUR 26.9 Mio.) were adapted to a
small extent.

For a complete, audited presentation of the company"s business performance,
including segment reporting and the separate financial statements, H&R KGaA
recommends consulting the 2016 Annual Report that will be published on 21
March 2017.


Contact information:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Investor Relations/Communications, Ties Kaiser
Neuenkirchener Strasse 8, 48499 Salzbergen
Tel.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390
e-mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com

www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange"s Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oilbased
chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces highprecision
plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
This insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse
Regulation [MAR] contains forward-looking statements. The statements are
based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Executive Board and the
information available to the Board at this time. These forward-looking
statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and
results contained therein. The future developments and results are
dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and
contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be
incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forwardlooking
statements contained in this insider information pursuant to
Article 17 of the MAR.








Language: English
Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA

Neuenkirchener Str. 8

48499 Salzbergen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321
Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390
E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com
Internet: www.hur.com
ISIN: DE0007757007
WKN: 775700
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
