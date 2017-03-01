DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMT Scharf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





01.03.2017 / 14:02





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2017

German: https://smtscharf.com/deutsch/veroeffentlichungen/4-finanzberichte/index.html

English: https://smtscharf.com/english/publications/4.-financial-reports/4.-finanzberichte.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 08, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 08, 2017

German: https://smtscharf.com/deutsch/veroeffentlichungen/4-finanzberichte/index.html

English: https://smtscharf.com/english/publications/4.-financial-reports/4.-finanzberichte.html





