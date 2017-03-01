DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale hereby announces that the
following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2017
German: http://geschaeftsbericht.helaba.de
English: http://annualreports.helaba.com

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 31, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 31, 2017
German: http://geschaeftsbericht.helaba.de
English: http://annualreports.helaba.com













