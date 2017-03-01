DGAP-DD: Covestro AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.03.2017 / 15:19



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Fischer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Covestro AG


b) LEI

3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)





































Price(s) Volume(s)
71.04 EUR 1633.92 EUR
71.11 EUR 4835.48 EUR
71.14 EUR 6260.32 EUR
71.17 EUR 6618.81 EUR
71.22 EUR 2991.24 EUR
71.22 EUR 3489.78 EUR
71.11 EUR 4124.38 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
71.1495 EUR 29953.9300 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-28; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
