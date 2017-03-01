







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





01.03.2017 / 15:19







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Thomas

Last name(s):

Fischer



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Covestro AG





b) LEI

3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006062144





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

71.04 EUR





1633.92 EUR



71.11 EUR





4835.48 EUR



71.14 EUR





6260.32 EUR



71.17 EUR





6618.81 EUR



71.22 EUR





2991.24 EUR



71.22 EUR





3489.78 EUR



71.11 EUR





4124.38 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

71.1495 EUR





29953.9300 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-28; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



