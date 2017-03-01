DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Aktienrückkaufprogramm





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information





01.03.2017 / 17:31





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Information on the share buyback program



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014,

Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



The repurchase of own shares decided by the Executive Board of GEA Group

Aktiengesellschaft with the consent of the Supervisory Board on February 6,

2017, will commence on March 8, 2017. During a period not exceeding

February 28, 2018, the Company intends to repurchase own shares in the

aggregate amount of up to EUR 450m (excluding ancillary acquisition costs),

with the shares representing a maximum of 10% of the nominal capital. The

maximum number of shares to be acquired may be ascertained by dividing the

above maximum possible aggregate purchase price of EUR 450m by the simple

arithmetic average of the volume-weighted average price in electronic

trading (XETRA) quoted on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on each trading day

during the buyback period. Based on the XETRA closing price on February 28,

2017, this would be equivalent to a maximum number of 12,248,230 shares.



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft intends to repurchase its own shares for the

purpose of cancellation. Thus, the sole purpose of the share buyback

program is to reduce the share capital of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft as

defined under Art. 5 para. 2(a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.



The repurchase of own shares will comprise two tranches. The buyback period

of the first tranche comprising a total volume (excluding ancillary

acquisition costs) of no more than EUR 225m will begin on March 8, 2017,

and end at the earliest on June 7, 2017, while it must end at the latest on

August 31, 2017, with non-trading days between April 14 to 20, 2017, a

period during which no own shares will be purchased. The second tranche

will include a volume equivalent to the difference between EUR 450m and the

aggregate purchase price paid for shares repurchased under the first

tranche, i.e. it will total between EUR 225m and EUR 450m. The second

tranche shall immediately follow the first tranche, i.e., share buyback

under the second tranche will start no later than September 1, 2017, and

continue until February 28, 2018.



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has instructed a bank to execute each

individual tranche under the share buyback program; such bank will make its

decisions in relation to the timing of the share purchases independently

of, and without influence by the Company. The right of GEA Group

Aktiengesellschaft to prematurely terminate the mandate granted to the

respective bank in accordance with the applicable legal requirements, to

stop further buybacks and avail itself of the services of another bank will

remain unaffected.



Each of the respective banks undertook to carry out the share buyback

exclusively via the stock exchange and in accordance with the authorization

granted by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of GEA Group

Aktiengesellschaft held on April 16, 2015, the Executive Board resolution

passed on February 6, 2017, as well as the requirements laid down in

Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Inter

alia, the purchase price per repurchased share must not exceed the

arithmetic mean of the share prices (closing auction prices of shares in

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on the XETRA trading platform or a comparable

successor system replacing the XETRA trading system on the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange) over the three trading days preceding the day of acquisition by

more than 10% or fall below said price by more than 20% (in each case,

excluding ancillary acquisition costs). Moreover, the respective banks

agreed to comply with the conditions for trading set forth in Art. 3 of

Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



Information on the transactions relating to the buyback program shall be

disclosed no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session

following the respective date of execution in line with the requirements

under Art. 5 para. 1(b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2

para. 3 sentence 1 in conjunction with para. 2 of Delegate Regulation (EU)

2016/1052.



Moreover, in accordance with Art. 2 para. 3 sentence 2 of Delegate

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post on its

website at http://www.gea.com/en/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback/index.jsp the transactions disclosed and keep that

information available to the public for at least a five-year period from

the date of adequate public disclosure.



Düsseldorf, March 1, 2017



GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft



The Executive Board

