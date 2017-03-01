DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Ad hoc announcement according to § 17 MAR



SYGNIS AG announces management changes



- David Roth appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



- Pilar de la Huerta continues to serve as Co-CEO and is appointed Chief

Business Development Officer (CBDO)



- SYGNIS realigns its management to further accelerate growth



Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, March 1, 2017 - SYGNIS AG

(Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today announced that

the Supervisory Board has resolved important changes and additions to the

senior management team to better align the organisational structure with

the strategic goals of the Company in terms of corporate growth.



The Supervisory Board has appointed Daniel Roth as the new Chief Financial

Officer of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. Pilar de la Huerta

continues to contribute her expertise to the Company, remaining Co-CEO

together with Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, and additionally assuming a new role as

the Company"s Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO).



David Roth, a native German living in the UK, has over 20 years financial

management experience with a special focus on the healthcare sector. He is

a chartered accountant having worked with KPMG, Deloitte and Arthur

Andersen in the UK where he became a director and partner within the audit

and advisory practice. Here he acted for a wide range of clients, including

biotech companies as well as advising listed companies both in the UK and

the US. More recently, he acted as CFO of several international

organisations, all of them high-growth healthcare businesses, leading

financial and operational teams. His responsibilities included a $100m

secondary NASDAQ listing and subsequent reporting roles, as well as

analysis and financial support in several business acquisitions and

corporate transactions. In his role as Chief Financial Officer at SYGNIS he

will be in charge of the financial strategy and accounting processes.



**** End of ad hoc announcement ****



For further information, please contact:







SYGNIS AG

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

Co-CEO/CSO

Phone : +44 1223 873 364

Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com



Pilar de la Huerta

Co-CEO/CBDO

Phone: +34 91 192 36 50

Email: pdelahuerta@sygnis.com











MC Services AG



Raimund Gabriel



Managing Partner



Phone: +49 89 210228 0



Email: raimund.gabriel@mc-services.eu



About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com



SYGNIS AG is specialized in the development and the commercialization of

proprietary technologies and offers a wide range of different commercial

products addressing key challenges in molecular biology. With the

acquisition of Expedeon Holdings, Ltd. based in Cambridge, UK, SYGNIS has

added a complementary proteomic product portfolio. Resulting from this

significant expansion, SYGNIS" product portfolio now covers the entire

workflow of molecular biology. The products are sold through a direct sales

force and several distribution partners in Europe, the US and Asia. SYGNIS

AG has offices in Germany, Spain and the UK, production sites in the UK and

the US as well as sales offices in Asia. The company is listed on the

German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt in the Prime Standard segment (Ticker:

LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).



