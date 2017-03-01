DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG announces management changes

SYGNIS AG announces management changes


01-March-2017


SYGNIS AG announces management changes

- David Roth appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

- Pilar de la Huerta continues to serve as Co-CEO and is appointed Chief
Business Development Officer (CBDO)

- SYGNIS realigns its management to further accelerate growth

Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, March 1, 2017 - SYGNIS AG
(Frankfurt: LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03; Prime Standard) today announced that
the Supervisory Board has resolved important changes and additions to the
senior management team to better align the organisational structure with
the strategic goals of the Company in terms of corporate growth.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Daniel Roth as the new Chief Financial
Officer of the Company, with effect from 1 March 2017. Pilar de la Huerta
continues to contribute her expertise to the Company, remaining Co-CEO
together with Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, and additionally assuming a new role as
the Company"s Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO).

David Roth, a native German living in the UK, has over 20 years financial
management experience with a special focus on the healthcare sector. He is
a chartered accountant having worked with KPMG, Deloitte and Arthur
Andersen in the UK where he became a director and partner within the audit
and advisory practice. Here he acted for a wide range of clients, including
biotech companies as well as advising listed companies both in the UK and
the US. More recently, he acted as CFO of several international
organisations, all of them high-growth healthcare businesses, leading
financial and operational teams. His responsibilities included a $100m
secondary NASDAQ listing and subsequent reporting roles, as well as
analysis and financial support in several business acquisitions and
corporate transactions. In his role as Chief Financial Officer at SYGNIS he
will be in charge of the financial strategy and accounting processes.

SYGNIS AG
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet
Co-CEO/CSO
Phone : +44 1223 873 364
Email: heikki.lanckriet@sygnis.com

Pilar de la Huerta
Co-CEO/CBDO
Phone: +34 91 192 36 50
Email: pdelahuerta@sygnis.com



MC Services AG

Raimund Gabriel

Managing Partner

Phone: +49 89 210228 0

Email: raimund.gabriel@mc-services.eu


About SYGNIS AG: www.sygnis.com

SYGNIS AG is specialized in the development and the commercialization of
proprietary technologies and offers a wide range of different commercial
products addressing key challenges in molecular biology. With the
acquisition of Expedeon Holdings, Ltd. based in Cambridge, UK, SYGNIS has
added a complementary proteomic product portfolio. Resulting from this
significant expansion, SYGNIS" product portfolio now covers the entire
workflow of molecular biology. The products are sold through a direct sales
force and several distribution partners in Europe, the US and Asia. SYGNIS
AG has offices in Germany, Spain and the UK, production sites in the UK and
the US as well as sales offices in Asia. The company is listed on the
German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt in the Prime Standard segment (Ticker:
LIO1; ISIN: DE000A1RFM03).

Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG

Waldhofer Str. 104

69123 Heidelberg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6221 3540 125
Fax: +49 (0) 6221 3540 127
E-mail: investors@sygnis.com
Internet: www.sygnis.com
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03
WKN: A1RFM0
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
