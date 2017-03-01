DGAP-Adhoc: SYGNIS AG announces management changes
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SYGNIS AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Ad hoc announcement according to § 17 MAR
SYGNIS AG announces management changes
- David Roth appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
- Pilar de la Huerta continues to serve as Co-CEO and is appointed Chief
- SYGNIS realigns its management to further accelerate growth
Madrid, Spain, and Heidelberg, Germany, March 1, 2017 - SYGNIS AG
The Supervisory Board has appointed Daniel Roth as the new Chief Financial
David Roth, a native German living in the UK, has over 20 years financial
