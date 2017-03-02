DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP dispels "myths" and posts revenues and earnings growth in 2016
2017. március 02., csütörtök, 06:57
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Preliminary Results
Corporate news
FP dispels "myths" and posts revenues and earnings growth in 2016
- Preliminary 2016 results: all key figures increase, 100% of targets achieved
- Revenues climbs 6.2% to EUR 203.0 million
- EBITDA improves by 1.6% to EUR 27.2 million
- Consolidated net income increases by 66.5% to EUR 6.2 million
- FP will propose dividend of 16 cents
- Free cash flow of EUR 4.6 million significantly positive
- Further growth in revenues and EBITDA for 2017 expected
Berlin, 2 March 2017. According to preliminary results, Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, an expert in secure and efficient communication, saw significant growth in the 2016 fiscal year and exceeded the EUR-200-million revenues mark for the first time. At the same time, the company improved its return on revenues and generated positive free cash flow again. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, CEO of the FP Group, explained: "We saw dynamic growth in 2016 and are showing strength in all divisions." The company has achieved all its targets for 2016 and even exceeded these in some cases. Günther explained: "Three assumptions have been slowing down our company for years: the market for franking systems is shrinking, FP is unable to achieve further growth in the core business and digitization will happen overnight. All of these assumptions are nothing more than a myth. With the good figures that have been given today, we are showing the potential that lies in our company."
Growth in the core business with franking systems
The increase in free cash flow also underlines the company"s good performance in 2016. According to preliminary results, this control parameter, which is important for the FP Group, improved to EUR 4.6 million after negative free cash flow of -EUR 1.4 million in 2015. Investments in the acquisition of 49% non-controlling interests in IAB and the increase in finance leases to boost sales and retain customers thereby had an impact of EUR 4.9 million on free cash flow.
FP CEO Günther said: "2016 was a good year. But we are going to be even better. We have also set ourselves ambitious goals. Last year, we demonstrated our ability to deliver. In the next two years, we will build the foundations to achieve more profitable growth with our ACT growth strategy and FP FIT." In November 2016, the company presented its FP FIT measures to the public in order to increase its implementation expertise and efficiency in all areas in addition to the new ACT growth strategy.
FP expects profitable revenues growth
Key figures at a glance:
The FP Group, which has its headquarters in Berlin, is expert in secure and efficient communication. The global company offers all products and solutions for communication and document processes and thus focuses on business and private customers. In addition to traditional machinery to frank and insert mail, the company"s range comprises services such as the collection of business mail and innovative software solutions such as De-Mail. The FP Group is now present in many developed countries with its own branches and has a global market share of more than 10% in the area of franking machines. Having existed for over 90 years, the FP Group now benefits - on all markets - from the willingness of companies to digitise business processes and outsource their business mail to a professional service provider. In the 2016 fiscal year, the company generated more than 200 million euro revenues. The FP Group employees over 1,000 people worldwide.
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Media Relations
Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: pr@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
549593 02.03.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]