DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous





DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE appoints Head of Investor Relations & Communications





02.03.2017 / 09:46







DEMIRE appoints Head of Investor Relations & Communications

Langen, 2 March 2017 -Peer Schlinkmann (34) will fill the newly created position of Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0). Mr. Schlinkmann will take on his duties presumably as of 1 June 2017 and will directly report to Prof. Andreas Steyer, CEO of DEMIRE. In order to push the envisaged growth of the company, DEMIRE intends to further intensify capital markets communications with special focus on extending professional investor and analyst approach. Peer Schlinkmann brings along several years of management experience in investor relations at quoted companies as well as expertise in the real estate sector.

The Management

Contact information

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG



Robert-Bosch-Straße 11

D-63225 Langen

Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0

Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11

ir@demire.ag

www.demire.ag

About DEMIRE - First in secondary locations

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up and coming areas bordering German metropolitan areas. As at September 30, 2016, DEMIRE held real estate with a market value of EUR 985 million. As at the reporting date, annual contractual rents had been firmly agreed upon in the amount of EUR 75.5 million for an average term of 5.2 years.

DEMIRE aims to maintain its corporate organisation as lean as possible, although it still believes that economies of scale and portfolio optimisation are best achieved by having its own in-house asset, property and facility management. This safeguards the Company"s business expertise and, equally important, allows the Company to maintain direct contact with the customer.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.