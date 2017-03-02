DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE appoints Head of Investor Relations & Communications

2017. március 02., csütörtök, 09:46





DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous


DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE appoints Head of Investor Relations & Communications


02.03.2017 / 09:46



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DEMIRE appoints Head of Investor Relations & Communications



Langen, 2 March 2017 -Peer Schlinkmann (34) will fill the newly created position of Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0). Mr. Schlinkmann will take on his duties presumably as of 1 June 2017 and will directly report to Prof. Andreas Steyer, CEO of DEMIRE. In order to push the envisaged growth of the company, DEMIRE intends to further intensify capital markets communications with special focus on extending professional investor and analyst approach. Peer Schlinkmann brings along several years of management experience in investor relations at quoted companies as well as expertise in the real estate sector.



The Management



 



Contact information



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11



D-63225 Langen



Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0



Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11



ir@demire.ag
www.demire.ag



_______________________________________



About DEMIRE - First in secondary locations



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up and coming areas bordering German metropolitan areas. As at September 30, 2016, DEMIRE held real estate with a market value of EUR 985 million. As at the reporting date, annual contractual rents had been firmly agreed upon in the amount of EUR 75.5 million for an average term of 5.2 years.



DEMIRE aims to maintain its corporate organisation as lean as possible, although it still believes that economies of scale and portfolio optimisation are best achieved by having its own in-house asset, property and facility management. This safeguards the Company"s business expertise and, equally important, allows the Company to maintain direct contact with the customer.



DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.














02.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

























Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG

Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"

63225 Langen (Hessen)

Germany
Phone: +49 6103 37249-0
Fax: +49 6103 37249-11
E-mail: ir@demire.ag
Internet: www.demire.ag
ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0
WKN: A0XFSF
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of News DGAP News Service




549653  02.03.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=549653&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum