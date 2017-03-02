DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: DEMIRE appoints Head of Investor Relations & Communications
2017. március 02., csütörtök, 09:46
DGAP-News: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous
DEMIRE appoints Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Langen, 2 March 2017 -Peer Schlinkmann (34) will fill the newly created position of Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0). Mr. Schlinkmann will take on his duties presumably as of 1 June 2017 and will directly report to Prof. Andreas Steyer, CEO of DEMIRE. In order to push the envisaged growth of the company, DEMIRE intends to further intensify capital markets communications with special focus on extending professional investor and analyst approach. Peer Schlinkmann brings along several years of management experience in investor relations at quoted companies as well as expertise in the real estate sector.
The Management
Contact information
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
D-63225 Langen
Phone: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 6103 - 372 49 - 11
ir@demire.ag
_______________________________________
About DEMIRE - First in secondary locations
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG has commercial real estate holdings in mid-sized cities and up and coming areas bordering German metropolitan areas. As at September 30, 2016, DEMIRE held real estate with a market value of EUR 985 million. As at the reporting date, annual contractual rents had been firmly agreed upon in the amount of EUR 75.5 million for an average term of 5.2 years.
DEMIRE aims to maintain its corporate organisation as lean as possible, although it still believes that economies of scale and portfolio optimisation are best achieved by having its own in-house asset, property and facility management. This safeguards the Company"s business expertise and, equally important, allows the Company to maintain direct contact with the customer.
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG shares (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
|Robert-Bosch-Straße 11 im "the eleven"
|63225 Langen (Hessen)
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6103 37249-0
|Fax:
|+49 6103 37249-11
|E-mail:
|ir@demire.ag
|Internet:
|www.demire.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XFSF0
|WKN:
|A0XFSF
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
549653 02.03.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]