1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Richard
Last name(s): Pott

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

Sections 4 c) and 4 d) of publication dated 2017-02-28

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Covestro AG


b) LEI

3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006062144


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















































































Price(s) Volume(s)
70.82 EUR 6798.72 EUR
70.35 EUR 5979.75 EUR
70.25 EUR 5901.00 EUR
70.29 EUR 5482.62 EUR
70.35 EUR 5416.95 EUR
70.27 EUR 4918.90 EUR
70.33 EUR 4923.10 EUR
70.37 EUR 4925.90 EUR
70.27 EUR 4778.36 EUR
70.33 EUR 4782.44 EUR
70.80 EUR 4672.80 EUR
70.24 EUR 4635.84 EUR
70.34 EUR 4572.10 EUR
70.36 EUR 4010.52 EUR
70.42 EUR 2112.60 EUR
70.38 EUR 1055.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
70.3918 EUR 74967.3000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-27; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Internet: www.covestro.com





 
