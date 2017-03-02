







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





02.03.2017 / 15:09







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Richard

Last name(s):

Pott



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

Sections 4 c) and 4 d) of publication dated 2017-02-28



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Covestro AG





b) LEI

3912005AWHKLQ1CPLV11



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0006062144





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

70.82 EUR





6798.72 EUR



70.35 EUR





5979.75 EUR



70.25 EUR





5901.00 EUR



70.29 EUR





5482.62 EUR



70.35 EUR





5416.95 EUR



70.27 EUR





4918.90 EUR



70.33 EUR





4923.10 EUR



70.37 EUR





4925.90 EUR



70.27 EUR





4778.36 EUR



70.33 EUR





4782.44 EUR



70.80 EUR





4672.80 EUR



70.24 EUR





4635.84 EUR



70.34 EUR





4572.10 EUR



70.36 EUR





4010.52 EUR



70.42 EUR





2112.60 EUR



70.38 EUR





1055.70 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

70.3918 EUR





74967.3000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-27; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



