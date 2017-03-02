DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Annual results 2016
Hamburg, March 02, 2017 - alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1), the leading German office REIT, announces its result for the financial year 2016.
Growth in line with guidance: FFO up by 96.0% to EUR 116.4 m
Following the full integration of Deutsche Office alstria can report on a very successful year 2016. Revenues were up by 75.8% to EUR 202.7 m (guidance: EUR 200 m) and the FFO grew even stronger by 96.0% to EUR 116.4 m (guidance: EUR 115 m). The increase in the FFO margin by 590 bps to 57.4% was mainly driven by efficiency gains and lower financing costs. The EPRA cost ratio dropped from 22.1% to 16.6% and average cost of debt fell to 2.0% as per December 31, 2016.
High quality balance sheet: NAV up by 6.7% and net LTV down to 40.9%
As per year-end 2016 alstria"s IFRS-equity increased by EUR 109 m (EUR 0.71 per share) to EUR 1,728 m. The EPRA NAV per share amounted to EUR 11.31 (December 31, 2015, EUR 10.91). alstria"s net LTV improved substantially to 40.9% (December 31, 2015: 49.3%) and the G-REIT equity ratio, which is defined as total equity divided by immovable assets, was 56.7% (December 31, 2015: 49.4%), underlining the Company"s balance sheet quality. alstria"s ICR stood at 6.5 as per December 31, 2016. The Company holds a BBB rating by Standard & Poors. The revaluation of the property portfolio (including Joint Venture) led to a net valuation gain of EUR 76.7 m (EUR 0.50 per share).
Portfolio volume of EUR 3.0 bn, gross yield of 6.2%
Considering the lack of short-term valuable investment opportunities, alstria has used the disposal proceeds to repay existing bank loans and therefore improved the overall financial flexibility of the Company going forward.
Strong letting result: EPRA like-for-like rental growth of 4.6% and EPRA vacancy rate down to 9.2%
The very liquid German letting market allowed alstria to substantially reduce the vacancy in the portfolio from 11.2% to 9.2%. In the course of 2016 alstria"s Real Estate Operations-Team signed leasing contracts for 194,800 sqm, representing 13% of the total portfolio, of which 76,600 sqm were new leases and 118,200 sqm were lease extensions. The EPRA like-for-like rental income was up by 4.6%, mainly driven by vacancy reduction and rent increases following alstria"s capex measures.
Dividend proposal: Increase of dividend to EUR 0.52 per share
The Management will propose to the Annual General Meeting a dividend payment of EUR 0.52 per share, representing a 4.3% dividend yield based on a 2016 VWAP (Volume-weighted average price) of EUR 11.97[1]. The EUR 0.52 of dividend represents a pay-out ratio of 68 %.
Raising the transparency bar: alstria publishes returns for disposed assets over the past 10 years
alstria is publishing today the unlevered returns (UIRR) of a EUR 1 bn portfolio the Company acquired, managed and sold over the past 10 years. The asset-by-asset analysis is published in the Company report 2016. The achieved UIRR of the actively managed assets was 9.1% and therefore 180 bps higher than the UIRR of 7.3% on the overall portfolio.
The analysis clearly demonstrates the attractiveness of alstria"s "buy and manage" business model over a simple "buy and hold", or "buy and sell" approach. As a commitment to improved transparency standards, alstria will continue to publish this information on an ongoing basis for any asset being disposed from today onward.
Based on the current portfolio and the contractually agreed rent, alstria expects revenues of EUR 185 m and funds from operations (FFO) of EUR 108 m for FY 2017. The guidance reflects the loss in rental income following the disposals of non-core properties (EUR -20 m), which are partly offset by the income from net new lettings (EUR 2 m), further efficiency gains and lower financing costs (EUR 10 m). The FFO margin will further improve to around 58%.
"Following the takeover of Deutsche Office 2016 was the year to deliver on our plans," said Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. "We can now look back at a successful year in which the Company achieved very strong results in terms of letting, a strong performance in the investment market and a step-up of our development pipeline. Our balance sheet quality has improved with a substantial reduction of the LTV and our cost of debt fell to 2.0% going forward. With a leasing market which continues to be extremely liquid and supportive, we look forward to successful operations in 2017, while we remain cautious in the investment market where we see the values of a number of assets still being inflated by the accommodating monetary policy of the ECB."
