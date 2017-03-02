DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V. / Key word(s): Bond





BERLIN, Germany - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the "Company"), a leading mobile advertising technology company, gives notice of a meeting for holders of its 5,0 per cent July 2020 Convertible Bonds (WKN A1Z3XC, "Bonds"), which will be held at the offices of Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Friday, 31 March 2017 at 2 pm CET.

At the meeting, the Company will, inter alia, propose the following changes to the Convertible Bonds in form of an extraordinary resolution:

- Reducing the conversion price of the Convertible Bonds from EUR4.20 to EUR3.00 per share,

- Reducing the fixed interest rate payable on the Convertible Bonds from 5.00 per cent to 3.00 per cent p.a.

- Subordinating claims under the Convertible Bonds to bank lenders in respect of certain bank financing, and

- Amending the cross-default provision as detailed in the Convertible Bonds" terms and conditions.

The restructuring of the Company"s senior, unsecured Convertible Bonds is aimed at tailoring the conditions of the Convertible Bonds towards a better fit to the Company"s further growth financing options. Convertible Bond holders would hold a more attractive instrument that is expected to be more liquid and tradable.

The complete notice including details on the proposed extraordinary resolution, can be downloaded on the Company"s website http://www.rntsmedia.com/bondholder-meetings/.







RNTS Media - Powering digital advertising





RNTS Media is a leading advertising technology company. It empowers app developers and digital publishers to generate business-critical revenue streams with targeted advertising, enabling them to optimize the yield they generate from advertising. Through its core assets, Fyber and Inneractive, the Company"s technology infrastructure reaches more than one billion monthly active users. RNTS technology is channel-neutral and provides an open-access platform for advertisers and publishers. Its platforms enable cross-device advertising with a global reach and a strong focus on video. RNTS Media was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Company employs more than 380 talented people globally and is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "RNM." In 2016 the fast-growing Group companies won a number of awards including: Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) 2016 EMEA company; was placed in Gruenderszene"s Top 50 growth ranking 2016, and won the Golden Bridge Gold Award 2016.

