DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V.: Convenes Bondholder Meeting for Re-Structuring of Convertible Bonds
2017. március 02., csütörtök, 17:30
DGAP-News: RNTS Media N.V. / Key word(s): Bond
BERLIN, Germany - RNTS Media N.V. ("RNTS" or the "Company"), a leading mobile advertising technology company, gives notice of a meeting for holders of its 5,0 per cent July 2020 Convertible Bonds (WKN A1Z3XC, "Bonds"), which will be held at the offices of Allen & Overy LLP, Apollolaan 15, 1077 AB Amsterdam, the Netherlands on Friday, 31 March 2017 at 2 pm CET.
At the meeting, the Company will, inter alia, propose the following changes to the Convertible Bonds in form of an extraordinary resolution:
- Reducing the conversion price of the Convertible Bonds from EUR4.20 to EUR3.00 per share,
- Reducing the fixed interest rate payable on the Convertible Bonds from 5.00 per cent to 3.00 per cent p.a.
- Subordinating claims under the Convertible Bonds to bank lenders in respect of certain bank financing, and
- Amending the cross-default provision as detailed in the Convertible Bonds" terms and conditions.
The restructuring of the Company"s senior, unsecured Convertible Bonds is aimed at tailoring the conditions of the Convertible Bonds towards a better fit to the Company"s further growth financing options. Convertible Bond holders would hold a more attractive instrument that is expected to be more liquid and tradable.
The complete notice including details on the proposed extraordinary resolution, can be downloaded on the Company"s website http://www.rntsmedia.com/bondholder-meetings/.
Investor Contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RNTS Media N.V.
|Johannisstr. 20
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 609 855 528
|E-mail:
|governance@rntsmedia.com
|Internet:
|www.rntsmedia.com
|ISIN:
|NL0010315453
|WKN:
|A1J87D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
549927 02.03.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]