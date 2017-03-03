DGAP-Adhoc: PCF GmbH: Appointment of the President of Pfleiderer Group S.A. Management Board

PCF GmbH: Appointment of the President of Pfleiderer Group S.A. Management Board


PCF GmbH herewith informs, that the parent Company Pfleiderer Group S.A.
has today published the following Current Report no. 15/2017:

"Legal basis: Article 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering


The Management Board of Pfleiderer Group S.A. (the "Company") acting on the
basis of Article 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public
offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to
organized trading, and public companies (consolidated text of 2016;
Official Journal item 1639, as amended) in connection with § 5
section 1 item 22 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 19
February 2009 on current and periodic information to be published by
issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of
information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member
state (consolidated text of 2014; Official Journal item 133, as amended),
hereby informs that on 2 March 2017 the Supervisory Board of the Company
decided to appoint Mr Thomas Schäbinger to the Management Board of the
Company as the President of the Management Board (Chief Executive Officer).
The appointment of Mr Thomas Schäbinger takes effect from 1 July 2017
(inclusive).

Mr Thomas Schäbinger (born in 1962) is a graduate of the Vienna University
of Economies & Business (in 1989 he graduated in Studies of Business
Administration) and Secondary School for Mechanical Engineering in St.
Pölten (in 1982 he graduated with distinction as Engineer (Ingenieur)). Mr
Thomas Schäbinger has been working as CEO for Bundy Refrigeration Group
(cooling technology provider) since 2015 and has been Managing partner of
TS TRUST GmbH (a capital investment company) since 2014. Between 1998 and
2014 he held several positions in Mondi Europe and International (formerly
known as Frantschach - a packaging and paper group with global operations),
including several positions as Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Mr
Thomas Schäbinger worked in various management positions including at
Unilever and at Beiersdorf.

Mr Thomas Schäbinger is not engaged in any activities competitive to the
business of the Company. He is not a partner in any partnership under civil
law or another type of partnership, or a member of a governing body of an
incorporated company or any other legal entity which would conduct
activities competitive to the Company"s business. Mr Thomas Schäbinger has
not been entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant
to the National Court Register Act."








Language: English
Company: PCF GmbH

Ingolstädter Str. 51

92318 Neumarkt

Germany
Phone: 09181-28-0
Fax: 09181-28-482
E-mail: info@pfleiderer.com
Internet: www.pfleiderer.com
ISIN: DE000A12T176, DE000A12T184
WKN: A12T17, A12T18
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
