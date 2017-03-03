DGAP-Ad-hoc: PCF GmbH / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





PCF GmbH: Appointment of the President of Pfleiderer Group S.A. Management Board





02-March-2017 / 18:01 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PCF GmbH herewith informs, that the parent Company Pfleiderer Group S.A.

has today published the following Current Report no. 15/2017:



"Legal basis: Article 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering



The Management Board of Pfleiderer Group S.A. (the "Company") acting on the

basis of Article 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act of 29 July 2005 on public

offering, conditions governing the introduction of financial instruments to

organized trading, and public companies (consolidated text of 2016;

Official Journal item 1639, as amended) in connection with § 5

section 1 item 22 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 19

February 2009 on current and periodic information to be published by

issuers of securities and conditions for recognition as equivalent of

information whose disclosure is required under the laws of a non-member

state (consolidated text of 2014; Official Journal item 133, as amended),

hereby informs that on 2 March 2017 the Supervisory Board of the Company

decided to appoint Mr Thomas Schäbinger to the Management Board of the

Company as the President of the Management Board (Chief Executive Officer).

The appointment of Mr Thomas Schäbinger takes effect from 1 July 2017

(inclusive).



Mr Thomas Schäbinger (born in 1962) is a graduate of the Vienna University

of Economies & Business (in 1989 he graduated in Studies of Business

Administration) and Secondary School for Mechanical Engineering in St.

Pölten (in 1982 he graduated with distinction as Engineer (Ingenieur)). Mr

Thomas Schäbinger has been working as CEO for Bundy Refrigeration Group

(cooling technology provider) since 2015 and has been Managing partner of

TS TRUST GmbH (a capital investment company) since 2014. Between 1998 and

2014 he held several positions in Mondi Europe and International (formerly

known as Frantschach - a packaging and paper group with global operations),

including several positions as Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Mr

Thomas Schäbinger worked in various management positions including at

Unilever and at Beiersdorf.



Mr Thomas Schäbinger is not engaged in any activities competitive to the

business of the Company. He is not a partner in any partnership under civil

law or another type of partnership, or a member of a governing body of an

incorporated company or any other legal entity which would conduct

activities competitive to the Company"s business. Mr Thomas Schäbinger has

not been entered in the Register of Insolvent Debtors maintained pursuant

to the National Court Register Act."

