DGAP-Adhoc: PCF GmbH: Appointment of the President of Pfleiderer Group S.A. Management Board
2017. március 02., csütörtök, 18:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PCF GmbH / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
PCF GmbH herewith informs, that the parent Company Pfleiderer Group S.A.
"Legal basis: Article 56 section 1 item 2 of the Act on Public Offering
The Management Board of Pfleiderer Group S.A. (the "Company") acting on the
Mr Thomas Schäbinger (born in 1962) is a graduate of the Vienna University
Mr Thomas Schäbinger is not engaged in any activities competitive to the
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PCF GmbH
|Ingolstädter Str. 51
|92318 Neumarkt
|Germany
|Phone:
|09181-28-0
|Fax:
|09181-28-482
|E-mail:
|info@pfleiderer.com
|Internet:
|www.pfleiderer.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12T176, DE000A12T184
|WKN:
|A12T17, A12T18
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
549929 02-March-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG develops high growth dynamics in third quarter
[2016.11.15. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg and USU successfully implement "Big Data for Smart Service" development project
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: Heidelberg und USU setzen Entwicklungsprojekt "Big Data für Smart Service" erfolgreich um
[2016.10.17. 10:04]
-
»
DGAP-News: CIOReview zeichnet USU KCenter als internationalen Anbieter von Knowledge-Management-Lösungen aus
[2016.10.10. 11:50]