Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


03.03.2017 / 10:11


Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2017
German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2017
German: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte.html
English: https://www.pfandbriefbank.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports.html













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Freisinger Strasse 5

85716 Unterschleissheim

Germany
Internet: http://www.pfandbriefbank.com





 
