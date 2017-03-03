DGAP-AFR: Senvion S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Senvion S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


03.03.2017 / 10:18


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Senvion S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / English: March 16, 2017
English: https://www.senvion.com/global/en/investors/publications/













Language: English
Company: Senvion S.A.

46a, avenue John F. Kennedy

L-1855 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: www.senvion.com





 
