03.03.2017 / 10:46


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Allianz SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 10, 2017
German: http://www.allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht
English: http://www.allianz.com/annualreport

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 10, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: March 10, 2017
German: http://www.allianz.com/geschaeftsbericht
English: http://www.allianz.com/annualreport













Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
