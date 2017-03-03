DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Contract





Epigenomics AG: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs awards supply contract for Epi proColon(R)

03.03.2017





Berlin (Germany) and Germantown, MD (U.S.A.), March 3, 2017 - Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY), today announced that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Epigenomics" distribution partner Polymedco, Inc. with a five-year supply contract for Epi proColon, commencing March 1, 2017.

Epi proColon is an FDA approved, blood-based test for colorectal cancer screening for patients who are unwilling or unable to be screened by recommended methods.

According to the Veterans Administration, there are about 21 million veterans nationwide. About 11 million veterans currently are in the age group between 50 and 75 years, for which regular colorectal cancer screening is recommended.

The Veterans Administration operates the nation"s largest integrated healthcare system, with more than 1,700 hospitals, clinics, community living centers, domiciliaries, readjustment counseling centers, and other facilities.

"Epigenomics is proud to support the Department of Veterans Affairs with Epi proColon, providing veterans with a new and convenient blood-based test option for their colorectal cancer screening," stated Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG. "This contract underscores Epi proColon"s emerging role in the fight against colorectal cancer, a major public health problem in the United States."

About colorectal cancer (CRC)

The American Cancer Society estimates 134,000 new diagnosed cases of colorectal cancer, and almost 50,000 deaths, from colorectal cancer in 2016 in the United States. Colorectal cancer remains the second-leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Although screening and early detection of colorectal cancer can save lives, about 35 percent of eligible U.S. patients are not being regularly screened. While the 5-year survival rate for early colorectal cancer (stage I) is 90%, only four-out-of-ten cases are diagnosed at this early stage. According to the American Cancer Society, this is in part due to the underuse of screening.

About Epi proColon

Epi proColon is indicated for colorectal cancer screening in average-risk patients who are unwilling or unable to perform colorectal cancer screening by colonoscopy and stool-based methods.

For patients, the test only requires a simple blood sample drawn as part of routine healthcare provider visits. There are no dietary restrictions or alterations in medication required for the test. The sample will be analyzed at a national or regional diagnostic laboratory.

For more information, visit www.epiprocolon.com .

About Epigenomics

Epigenomics is a molecular diagnostics company focused on blood-based detection of cancers using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker technology. The company develops and commercializes liquid biopsy tests across multiple cancer indications with high medical need. Epigenomics" lead product, Epi proColon, is a blood-based screening test for the detection of colorectal cancer. Epi proColon has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently marketed in the United States, Europe, and China and selected other countries. Epigenomics" second product, Epi proLung(R), is in development as a blood-based test for lung cancer detection.

For more information, visit www.epigenomics.com .

