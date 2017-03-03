DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





03.03.2017 / 14:03





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 24, 2017

German: https://www.skw-steel.com/de/ir-press-2/finanzberichte.html

English: https://www.skw-steel.com/en/ir-press/2015-12-17-08-13-42.html





03.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

