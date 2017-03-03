DGAP-Adhoc: Rickmers Holding AG rating updated to C (watch)

Hamburg, 3 March 2017 - The rating agency Creditreform Rating has
downgraded the corporate rating of Rickmers Holding AG from CC to C
(watch).

Creditreform justifies the new rating especially with the continuing highly
negative development of the corporation as a result of current market
conditions. This was also shown in the changes which are resulting from the
sales of Rickmers Linie division and of Rickmers Trust Management.



Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About the Rickmers Group

The Rickmers Group is an international service provider in the maritime
transport sector and a containership owner with a global blue chip customer
base. It is represented through its main offices in Hamburg and Singapore,
in eleven countries and more than 50 sales agencies worldwide. The Group"s
business activities are focused on the segments Maritime Assets and
Maritime Services.

In the Maritime Assets segment the Rickmers Group is active as Asset
Manager for its own vessels and also for those of third parties. The Group
initiates and coordinates shipping projects, organises financing and
acquires, charters and sells ships. In the Maritime Services business
segment the Rickmers Group provides shipmanagement services for its own
vessels as well as for those owned by third parties; these services
comprise technical and operational management, crewing, newbuild
supervision, consultancy and insurance-related services.

Press enquiries:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Jens Hecht

T: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 0

F: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 60

E: jens.hecht@kirchhoff.de

The material set forth in this announcement is for informational purposes
only and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United
States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be
registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the
Securities Act), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state
or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold
within the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the
registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable
securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No
public offering of securities will be made in the United States.

The material set forth in this announcement does not constitute an offer of
securities for sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or
solicitation is unlawful. No public offering of securities will be made in
any member state of the European Economic Area.






Language: English
Company: Rickmers Holding AG

Neumühlen 19

22763 Hamburg

Germany
Phone: +49 40 389177 0
Fax: +49 40 389177 500
E-mail: info@rickmers.com
Internet: www.rickmers.com
ISIN: DE000A1TNA39
WKN: A1TNA3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt





 
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

