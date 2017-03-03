

3 March 2017

Disclosure of inside information



according to Article 17 Market Abuse Directive

Rickmers Holding AG rating updated to C (watch)

Hamburg, 3 March 2017 - The rating agency Creditreform Rating has

downgraded the corporate rating of Rickmers Holding AG from CC to C

(watch).

Creditreform justifies the new rating especially with the continuing highly

negative development of the corporation as a result of current market

conditions. This was also shown in the changes which are resulting from the

sales of Rickmers Linie division and of Rickmers Trust Management.





Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About the Rickmers Group



The Rickmers Group is an international service provider in the maritime

transport sector and a containership owner with a global blue chip customer

base. It is represented through its main offices in Hamburg and Singapore,

in eleven countries and more than 50 sales agencies worldwide. The Group"s

business activities are focused on the segments Maritime Assets and

Maritime Services.

In the Maritime Assets segment the Rickmers Group is active as Asset

Manager for its own vessels and also for those of third parties. The Group

initiates and coordinates shipping projects, organises financing and

acquires, charters and sells ships. In the Maritime Services business

segment the Rickmers Group provides shipmanagement services for its own

vessels as well as for those owned by third parties; these services

comprise technical and operational management, crewing, newbuild

supervision, consultancy and insurance-related services.

Press enquiries:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Jens Hecht



T: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 0



F: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 60



E: jens.hecht@kirchhoff.de

