Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


03.03.2017 / 22:15



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Roland
Last name(s): Sackers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.


b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012169213


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



















































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
28.5300 USD 11412.00 USD
28.5400 USD 5708.00 USD
28.5500 USD 19985.00 USD
28.5600 USD 25704.00 USD
28.5700 USD 19999.00 USD
28.5800 USD 31438.00 USD
28.5900 USD 14295.00 USD
28.6000 USD 6377.80 USD
28.6100 USD 46062.10 USD
28.6200 USD 51516.00 USD
28.6300 USD 75640.46 USD
28.6400 USD 56649.92 USD
28.6500 USD 77985.30 USD
28.6600 USD 40124.00 USD
28.6700 USD 34404.00 USD
28.6800 USD 8604.00 USD
28.6900 USD 2869.00 USD
28.575 USD 11430.00 USD
28.585 USD 5717.00 USD
28.595 USD 5719.00 USD
28.6 USD 43729.40 USD
28.605 USD 5721.00 USD
28.61 USD 2861.00 USD
28.615 USD 5723.00 USD
28.615568 USD 2230583.53 USD
28.625 USD 20037.50 USD
28.635 USD 8590.50 USD
28.655 USD 2865.50 USD
28.665 USD 2866.50 USD


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
28.6163 USD 2874617.5100 USD


e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Nasdaq New York
MIC: XNAS













Language: English
Company: QIAGEN N.V.

Hulsterweg 82

5912 PL Venlo

Netherlands
Internet: www.qiagen.com





 
