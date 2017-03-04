







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





03.03.2017 / 22:15







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Roland

Last name(s):

Sackers



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

NL0012169213





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28.5300 USD





11412.00 USD



28.5400 USD





5708.00 USD



28.5500 USD





19985.00 USD



28.5600 USD





25704.00 USD



28.5700 USD





19999.00 USD



28.5800 USD





31438.00 USD



28.5900 USD





14295.00 USD



28.6000 USD





6377.80 USD



28.6100 USD





46062.10 USD



28.6200 USD





51516.00 USD



28.6300 USD





75640.46 USD



28.6400 USD





56649.92 USD



28.6500 USD





77985.30 USD



28.6600 USD





40124.00 USD



28.6700 USD





34404.00 USD



28.6800 USD





8604.00 USD



28.6900 USD





2869.00 USD



28.575 USD





11430.00 USD



28.585 USD





5717.00 USD



28.595 USD





5719.00 USD



28.6 USD





43729.40 USD



28.605 USD





5721.00 USD



28.61 USD





2861.00 USD



28.615 USD





5723.00 USD



28.615568 USD





2230583.53 USD



28.625 USD





20037.50 USD



28.635 USD





8590.50 USD



28.655 USD





2865.50 USD



28.665 USD





2866.50 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

28.6163 USD





2874617.5100 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-02; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Nasdaq New York

MIC:

XNAS



